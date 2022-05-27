James Wood senior shortstop Bodie Pullen was named the Player of the Year to highlight All-Class 4 Northwestern District baseball selections that were released on Friday.
The Coach of the Year is Millbrook’s Brian Burke, who has guided the Pioneers to a 20-2 record and a sweep of the district regular-season and tournament titles.
James Wood led the district with four First-Team selections. Joining Pullen are senior pitcher Nick Bell and senior outfielders Brody Bower and Jacob Roy. Other local First Team selections are Millbrook junior catcher Carl Keenan, junior third baseman Nate Brookshire and senior pitcher Jerrod Jenkins; Sherando senior first baseman David English; and Handley sophomore second baseman Kaplan Ambrose.
Second Team selections are Millbrook senior Ethan Burgreen at shortstop and pitcher and sophomore outfielder Chase Ford; James Wood junior second baseman Eli Miller and junior pitcher Colin McGuire; Sherando senior outfielder Zach Symons, sophomore outfielder Trey Williams and junior pitcher Cole Orr; and Handley senior outfielder Jacob Duffy.
Honorable mention selections are Millbrook senior pitcher Aiden Henry, James Wood junior first baseman Jared Neal; Sherando senior outfielder Terrell Roberts; and Handley junior first baseman Griffin Hott.
In Tuesday’s Region 4C semifinals, Millbrook will host Dulles District tournament champion Heritage at 6 p.m. James Wood (19-4) will travel to Dulles regular-season champion Tuscarora, which was swept in two games by Millbrook this year, at 6:30. Semifinal winners advance to Thursday’s championship and earn state tournament berths.
Clarke puts two on All-Bull Run team
Clarke County had two selections to the All-Bull Run District Baseball First Team.
Senior Cordell Broy was chosen as an outfielder and junior shortstop Matthew Sipe was an at-large pick.
Madison County senior first baseman Trey Deane was the Player of the Year.
Eighth-seeded Clarke County (11-10) will play at No. 1 Madison County (14-5) at 6:30 p.m. in Monday’s Region 2B quarterfinals. The teams split two regular-season meetings. Quarterfinal winners advance to Wednesday’s semifinals.
Softball: Clarke’s Edwards named Buil Run PoY
Clarke County junior shortstop Madison Edwards was chosen as the Bull Run District Player of the Year in selections released Friday.
Edwards is joined on the First Team by Clarke County teammates Anna Hornbaker (sophomore third baseman), Kacie Turner (senior outfielder) and Abby Peace (senior pitcher).
Clarke County (17-5) will be the No. 4 seed for the Region 2B tournament and host No. 5 Central (14-8) at 2 p.m. on Monday in the quarterfinals. The teams split two regular-season meetings. Quarterfinal winners advance to Wednesday’s semifinals.
Millbrook’s McFarland earns C4 NWD Co-PoY honors
Millbrook sophomore Alexis McFarland was named the Class 4 Northwestern Softball Co-Player of the Year along with Fauquier senior catcher Helena Lovell in selections announced Friday.
James Wood coach Todd Baker earned Co-Coach of the Year honors with Fauquier’s Erika Lamper. The Colonels (12-10) won the district tournament while Fauquier won the regular-season title.
McFarland was selected to the designated player/flex position and is joined on the First Team by senior teammate and pitcher Emily Jeffries. Other First Team selections are James Wood senior pitcher Laken Whipkey, junior second baseman Izzy McKee, sophomore outfielder Cadence Rieg and junior Sydney Orndorff (at-large); and Sherando sophomore outfielder Abby Vadnais and senior Isabel Hall (at-large).
Second Team selections are James Wood junior shortstop Sadie Kittoe, senior outfielder Caitlyn Shutts and junior Ellie Johnson (at-large); Millbrook senior catcher Kenzie Edwards and senior Paige Flinchum (at-large); Sherando junior second baseman Madison Harris and junior third baseman Jaeda Long; and Handley sophomore pitcher Jenna Shull.
Honorable mention selections are Millbrook senior Ashlyn Philyaw and freshman Allie Simmons; and Handley senior Sara Blowers and junior Laura Hogan.
James Wood will play at Dulles regular-season and tournament champion Tuscarora at 6:30 p.m. in Tuesday’s Region 4C semifinals. Semifinal winners advance to Thursday’s championship and earn state tournament berths.
Boys’ soccer: Clarke’s Nieman earns Bull Run PoY
Clarke County senior forward Caleb Neiman was chosen as the Bull Run District Player of the Year in selections announced Friday.
Neiman was joined on the first team by Eagle teammates Chris LeBlanc (junior forward), Menes Ayjeman (senior midfielder), Charlie Frame (junior midfielder), Joseph Ziercher (sophomore defender), Jesus Ramirez (senior defender) and junior Leo Morris (at-large). Clarke’s Second Team selections are junior forward Oakley Staples, sophomore midfielder Cal Beckett and junior defender Ben Fulmer.
Clarke County (18-0) is the top seed for the Region 2B tournament and will host No. 8 Luray (6-9-2) at 11 a.m. in Monday’s quarterfinals. The Eagles won the two regular-season meetings by a combined 16-1. Quarterfinal winners advance to Wednesday’s semifinals.
Catlett, King share C4 NWD PoY honors
Millbrook senior goalkeeper Nick Catlett and James Wood senior midfielder Ryan King were named Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Players of the Year in selections announced Friday.
The Pioneers’ Rhonda Cottino was named Coach of the Year. She has guided Millbrook to a 15-3 record and a sweep of the district regular-season and tournament titles.
Catlett is joined on the First Team by teammates Will Demus (freshman forward), Garrett Johnson (sophomore forward), Aaron Shipp (senior midfielder) and Patrick Sigler (senior defender). King is joined on the First Team by senior teammates Jonathan Resendiz (forward) and Micah Frigaard (defender). Other First Team picks are Handley junior forward Jonathan Romero, sophomore midfielders Jag Fitzsimmons and Dash Fitzsimmons, freshman defender Jackson Justice and sophomore defender James Fowler.
Second Team selections are Millbrook senior forward Brandon Riley, senior midfielder Eric Price and junior defender Logan Arthur; Handley senior forward Sam Cornette; James Wood junior defender Ethan Bowman; and Sherando junior midfielder Brody Purtell.
Honorable mention selections are Handley senior Robert Avant; James Wood seniors Dashawn Paige and Ben Tanger; and Sherando sophomores Nick Danielson and Connor Sanders.
In Tuesday’s Region 4C semifinals, Millbrook will host Dulles tournament runner-up Dominion at 6 p.m. James Wood (11-6-2) will travel to Dulles regular-season and tournament champion Tuscarora at 7 p.m. Semifinal winners advance to Thursday’s championship and earn state tournament berths.
Girls’ soccer: JW’s Newcome earns C4 NWD PoY
James Wood sophomore midfielder McKenna Newcome was selected as the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year in selections released Friday.
Handley’s Haleigh Echard was picked as the Coach of the Year. She has led the Judges to a 16-2-1 record and two wins in three meetings over district regular-season champion James Wood (16-2), including a 1-0 victory in Wednesday’s district tournament championship game.
Newcome is joined on the First Team by teammates Sidney Rathel (senior forward), Jolie Jenkins (freshman forward), Olivia Walker (senior midfielder), Brooke Geary (junior defender) and Lydia Watson (junior defender). Other First Team selections are Handley senior forward Julia Nerangis, senior midfielder Taylor Roark, senior midfielder Mikayla Balio, junior defender Lauren Mason and junior goalkeeper Emma Westfall; and Sherando sophomore forward Ella Sampsell.
Second Team selections are James Wood freshman midfielder Sloane Ferrebee and freshman defender Madison Shirley; Handley freshman midfielder Emeryce Worrell and junior defender Ainsley Justice; Millbrook freshman forward Kaitlyn Arthur, senior midfielder Amy Huggett and senior defender Riley Donelan; and Sherando senior midfielder Kelsey Johnson.
Honorable mention selections are Millbrook freshman Molly Ludwig, junior Abigail Rodriguez and sophomore Skylar Decker; and Sherando freshman Sophia Straightiff.
James Wood will host Dulles regular-season champion Tuscarora at 7 p.m. in the Region 4C semifinals. (In sports like soccer where the Dulles District did not play a double round-robin schedule this year, their district tournament champion gets the district’s No. 1 seed for the Region 4C tournament.) Handley will travel to Dulles tournament champion Broad Run at 6 p.m. in Tuesday’s semifinals. Semifinal winners advance to Thursday’s championship and earn state tournament berths.
Clarke puts 8 on Bull Run First Team
Unbeaten Clarke County dominated the All-Bull Run District girls’ soccer team, with eight First Team selections and three more on the Second Team.
Seniors Rebecca Camacho Bruno (forward), Maya Marasco (midfield), Hannah Wagner (defense) and Emma Rogers (goalie) along with sophomores Summer Toone (forward), Campbell Neiman (midfield), Lily Suling (defense), and Kelsey Elrod (at-large) were chosen for the First Team.
Senior Abby Rogers (midfield), junior Ella O’Donnell (midfield) and sophomore Olivia Morise (forward) earned Second Team spots.
Luray senior forward Emilee Weakley was named Player of the Year.
Top-seeded Clarke County (18-0) will host No. 8 Madison County (3-11-1) at 1 p.m. in Monday’s quarterfinals. The Eagles won the two regular-season matchups by a combined 10-0. Quarterfinal winners advance to Wednesday’s semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.