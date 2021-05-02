CRESSON, Pa. — Keegan Wolford hit a grand slam in the first inning to propel the No. 15 Shenandoah University baseball team to a 14-4 victory over Mount Aloysius in the Hornets’ regular-season finale on Sunday.
SU (26-8) added two runs in the second inning, two in the third, four in the sixth and two in the eighth. SU had 16 hits and led 10-0 before Mount Aloysius (17-12) scored.
Woolford went 2 for 6. SU was also led by Matt Moon (4 for 5 with two triples, one double and four RBIs); Colby Martin (3 for 4 with double, two runs and two stolen bases); Frankie Ritter (2 for 5 with a double, triple, two runs and an RBI); and Kooper Anderson (2 for 4 with two runs, a double, an RBI and a stolen base).
Reilly Owen pitched six innings and improved to 5-0. He allowed one run (one earned), three hits, four walks and struck out three batters.
On Saturday, the Hornets split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader with Hampden-Sydney, losing Game 1 4-3 but winning Game 2 5-3 to complete a 17-5 ODAC season.
SU will begin ODAC Tournament play on Saturday.
SU men’s tennis loses in ODAC quarters
VIRGINIA BEACH — Second-seeded Virginia Wesleyan ended Shenandoah University’s men’s tennis season Sunday with a 5-0 victory over the Hornets in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals.
Virginia Wesleyan (9-10) took control by sweeping the doubles over SU (7-5) and then clinched with wins at Nos. 4 and 6 singles.
For the Hornets, Keith Orr and Vitali Rivera had the closest match, falling 8-6 at No. 1 doubles.
The Marlins won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles and 8-2 at No. 3. In singles, VWU won at love at No. 6 and 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4.
SU softball eliminated in ODAC quarters
VIRGINIA BEACH — Top-seeded Virginia Wesleyan ended Shenandoah University’s softball season Saturday by sweeping the first two games of the best-of-three ODAC quarterfinal round series by the scores of 8-0 (five innings) and 6-0.
Hanna Hull (16-3) struck out five in four innings of work and gave up one hit in Game 1 for the Marlins (33-5-1 and ranked No. 2 in the nation). The one hit by Shenandoah (11-21) was an Alison Thompson single to right in the third inning.
Shenandoah was held to five hits in the Game 2 loss. Kamryn Kelly, Nikki Stone, Taylor Glover, Sammy Amateau and Morgan Henley each had singles.
Emily Seale (16-2) tossed the shutout and struck out five batters.
SU men’s lax loses season finale
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Shenandoah University men’s lacrosse team saw its season conclude on Saturday afternoon with a 17-13 ODAC loss at Guilford College.
Leading 10-7 entering the fourth period, Shenandoah (4-8, 2-7 ODAC) saw Guilford (3-4, 3-4) score 10 of the game’s final 13 goals to rally for the win. A 7-0 Quakers run made it 14-10, SU answered with three goals, then Guilford scored the last three goals.
Jay Baker paced SU with three goals and one assist. Logan Clingerman had two goals and one assist; Devon Weaver and Drew Kagdis had two goals each; and Jet Hayes, Tyler Held and Chris Baker had a goal and an assist each. Mark Isabelle made 12 saves.
SU women’s lacrosse falls in semifinals
SALEM — No. 25 in the nation Roanoke College used a strong second half Friday afternoon on its way to a 23-16 victory over Shenandoah University in the ODAC women’s lacrosse tournament semifinals.
Third-seeded Shenandoah (7-7) scored five of the game’s first six goals and led 10-9 at the break, but No. 2 Roanoke (9-3) scored 10 of the first 11 goals of the second to take a 19-11 lead it would not relinquish.
Roanoke outshot SU, 42-25, had a 29-23 advantage in groundballs and won 26 of 41 draw controls.
Emma Stiffler led the Hornets with six goals and three assists. Alyson Bittinger had five goals and one assist and Reilly Cisar had four goals. Shannon Eissele had 11 saves.
