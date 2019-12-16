Former Winchester Star Wrestlers of the Year Dylan Wisman and John Borst are each starring for their respective colleges this year.
Wisman (Millbrook), a redshirt senior, helped Missouri to a 28-11 Mid-American Conference win over Buffalo on Sunday on the road. Wisman (ranked 20th nationally and an NCAA Tournament qualifier last year), earned a 7-3 decision over Pete Acciardi to improve to 6-2 and help the Tigers to their 15th straight MAC dual win. Missouri is 3-2 overall (1-0 in the MAC) and is ranked 18th in the most recent NWCA coaches poll.
On Dec. 7, Wisman went 4-0 to win the six-team Cougar Clash Tournament Championship at SIU-Edwardsville. Wisman defeated SIU-Edwardsville’s Ryan Yarnell by a 15-5 major decision, earned a no-contest victory over teammate Cordel Duhart, pinned Little Rock’s Matthew Muller in 57 seconds and had a 7-6 decision over Cameron Caffey of Michigan State.
Missouri is back in action on Dec. 29-30 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for the South Beach Duals against Old Dominion, Cornell, Lehigh and N.C. State.
Borst (Sherando), a redshirt sophomore ranked 16th nationally, finished seventh in the heavyweight (285 pounds) class at the Cliff Kean Invitational held Dec. 6 and 7 in Las Vegas, posting a 5-2 record to improve to 11-4 on the season.
Borst was seeded 10th in the 32-team tournament and won the seventh-place match with a 6-2 decision over Brian Andrews of Wyoming, who was the No. 6 seed and ranked 14th in the country by InterMat. Borst’s only losses came at the hands of ranked opponents.
Borst opened with a 4-2 win over Josiah Jones of Oklahoma. He followed with a 3-2 loss to No. 7 seed Gannon Gremmel of Iowa State, a 9-1 major decision over Brendan Furman of Cornell, a 4-1 decision over Spencer Berthold of Kent State, a forfeit over Randy Gonzalez of Fresno State, and a 3-2 loss to ninth-seeded Carter Isley of Northern Iowa before capturing the seventh-place match.
Virginia Tech finished 12th in the tournament. The Hokies are ranked fifth in the NWCA coaches poll and are next in action at home against Chattanooga on Saturday.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Sherando captures Holiday Hundreds Invitational
MANASSAS — Sherando dominated the 12-team Holiday Hundreds Invitational on Saturday at Colgan High School with 317 points, 127 more than two-time defending Class 4 Northwestern District champion Kettle Run. The six-event meet featured every Class 4 and 3 Northwestern school except for Handley.
Emma De Jong and Chesley Jones led the way for Sherando by winning two individual events each. Jones won the 100 freestyle in 57.96 and the 100 back in 1:00.39. The duo also teamed with Kyra Schultz and Natalee Tusing to win the 200 medley relay in 1:56.58 and combined with Lexee Schellhammer and Tusing to take the 200 free relay in 1:45.83.
Millbrook was sixth with 82 points and James Wood was 11th with 24.
Leaders — Sherando: 100 fly: 3. Taylor Smith 1:02.52, 5. Schultz 1:04.76; 100 free: 5. Tusing 58.28, 8. Lindley Armel 59.97; 100 back: 3. Jordyn Jones 1:04.09, 4. Schultz 1:05.63, 8. Tusing 1:08.27; 100 breast: 2. Smith 1:10.39, 4. Armel 1:16.71. Millbrook: 100 free: 4. Lyddie Esslinger 57.47; 200 free relay, fifth, 1:58.31; 100 back: 2. Esslinger 1:03.47.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Warriors place 5th at Holiday Hundreds Invitational
MANASSAS — Led by 100-yard breaststroke champion Peter Pham (1:03.16), Sherando placed fifth with 110 points at the 12-team Holiday Hundreds Invitational on Saturday at Colgan High School.
George Mason won with 196 points and Kettle Run was second with 181. James Wood was seventh with 90 points and Millbrook was eighth with 78.
Leaders — Sherando: 200-yard medley relay, sixth, 1:54.77; 100 fly: 2. Pham 54.36; 100 breast: 3. Trevor Cram 1:07.70; James Wood: 200 medley relay, fifth 1:53.80; 100 fly: 3. Jackson Sitton 57.34; 200 free relay, fifth, 1:38.33. Millbrook: 100 fly: 5. Aidan Post 59.97; 100 back: 8. Tim McCarthy 1:03.89.
