WINCHESTER — All local, state and federal government facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day, a commemoration of the July 4, 1776, adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress.
In Winchester, the Joint Judicial Center at 5 N. Kent St. and the Rec Center in Jim Barnett Park will also be closed, and WinTran buses will not be running. However, the outdoor pool in Jim Barnett Park will be open from noon to 6:30 p.m., and the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, parking will be free on Monday at all metered spaces in Old Town.
In Frederick County, the outdoor pool in Clear Brook Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and the outdoor pool in Sherando Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Standard admission rates apply.
Clarke County's outdoor pool in Chet Hobert Park will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, and again from 7 to 9 p.m. for family swim time. Standard admission fees will be charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.