As the region’s population grows, phone numbers available in the 540 area code are quickly running out.
Numbers in the 540 area code will be depleted by the second quarter of 2022, and the State Corporation Commission (SCC) has started the process of establishing a new area code.
“Area codes aren’t something that people typically think about,” said Allan Sharrett, senior communications specialist with the SCC. “But this change will affect everyone in the 540 area code region.”
The region covered by the 540 area code runs east to Spotsylvania County and as far south as Pulaski County.
The SCC is proposing three solutions including splitting the region or establishing an overlay district. To find out which the public prefers, the SCC is holding a series of hearings this week in Harrisonburg, Roanoke and Front Royal.
The Front Royal hearing will be held at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Warren County General District Court, Courthouse Square, 1 E. Main St.
Anyone who would like to comment should arrive early and sign in with the SCC bailiff.
The solutions being considered are:
• An overlay: This would superimpose the new area code over the area currently covered by the 540 area code. The entire current 540 area would then be covered by both the 540 area code and the newly assigned area code. This means everyone who now has a 540 area code would retain their number but new residents and businesses would use the new area code. “When all the numbers in the 540 area code are exhausted, they then just start assigning from the new area code,” Sharrett said. Everyone in the region would need to dial a 10-digit number to make a local call.
• A geographic split: This would divide the existing 540 area code zone into two. One region would retain the 540 area code and the other would switch to the new area code. This happened in 1992 when the 540 area code was split off from the 804 area code.
• A 540 and 434 overlay, or a 540 and 276 overlay: In both options, the current 434 area code (from Charlottesville to Danville) or the current 276 area code area (around Bristol in the “toe” of Virginia) would be “combined” with the current 540 area code region.
If you can’t make it to the hearing but would like to comment, you may submit comments online at www.scc.virginia.gov/case/PublicComments.aspx. Find case number PUR-2019-00148, and click on the “Submit Comments” button for this case. Or mail written comments by April 29 to the Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, VA 23219-2118. Be sure to case number PUR-2019-00148.
There will also be a hearing in Richmond at 10 a.m. May 6 at the SCC.
With so many people using cellphones as their primary number, people are used to dialing different area codes and aren’t as flummoxed by a 10-digit number. But the change could be hard on businesses particularly if there is a geographic split, Sharrett said.
“Area code changes aren’t as big a deal as they used to be,” Sharrett said. “But I’m thinking of all those business cards and marketing materials that will have to be changed and that can be a hardship.”
