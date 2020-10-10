WINCHESTER — The remnants of Hurricane Delta are expected to bring up to 2 inches of rain to the region Sunday afternoon through Monday.
However, little to no instability in the atmosphere should minimize the risk of high winds and tornadoes.
With winds of 110 mph, Delta was on the borderline of being a Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as it made its way toward the southwest Louisiana coast on Friday afternoon.
The National Hurricane Center expected the cyclone to slightly weaken before coming ashore late that day, then significantly weaken as its remnants trekked northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic states.
The storm's center was forecast to be near the Kentucky/Tennessee line by Sunday night before progressing toward West Virginia and Ohio.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service forecast 1-2 inches of rain from the system for northwest Virginia and the eastern West Virginia panhandle. Showers were expected to begin after 2 p.m. Sunday.
But "it is still unclear exactly how the low pressure center will evolve," the weather service office in Sterling wrote on its website, "so there are a wide range of solutions (possibilities) as to just how quickly rain showers spread across the area during the day on Sunday."
Higher rainfall totals of 2-6 inches were possible from the Roanoke Valley southwest into western North Carolina, with totals of 6-10 inches possible in much of Louisiana, the hurricane center reported on its website.
A marginal risk for excessive rainfall occurring at any particular time exists in areas along the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, according to the weather service. Yet the largest potential for thunderstorms is south of the Shenandoah Valley, meteorologists indicated.
Flooding is unlikely.
As of Friday, the weather service's nearest climate reporting station in Martinsburg, W.Va., had recorded 24.59 inches of rain so far this year. That was 6.02 inches below the 30.61 inches typically seen through Oct. 9 annually. Last year, though, the region had seen 36.07 inches of rain, or 5.46 inches above the usual amount by Oct. 9.
A chance of showers is possible on Tuesday before skies clear for the rest of the week, forecasters said.
