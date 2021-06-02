Area coronavirus pandemic deaths continued to fall steeply last month compared to record highs in January and February.
There were 12 deaths in May and 14 deaths in April in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties, bringing the total to 417 since the first COVID-19 death on April 24, 2020.
While far higher than public health officials would like, the number of deaths is significantly lower than over the winter. In January, 90 people in the health district died from COVID-29, followed by 40 in February and 47 in March, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Statewide, 11,194 people had died through Monday, among 595,000 Americans and part of 3.5 million people globally, according to the VDH and John Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
The local number reflects a national trend. From as many as 3,000 daily deaths in the U.S. at the height of the pandemic in January, deaths were down to roughly 580 per day in May.
The drop is due to increasing vaccinations. Since the end of January, nearly 136 million Americans — about 41% of the population — have been fully vaccinated, according to The Washington Post, which analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
In Virginia, about 44% of the population is fully vaccinated. In the 240,000-person Lord Fairfax Health District, it’s nearly 34%.
The average daily number of infected people diagnosed in the last seven days in the district was 10 compared to a high of 244 on Jan. 28, according to Dr. Colin M. Greene, district director.
With once hard-to-get vaccines now easily available, Greene said nearly all people who are now being infected or dying in the district are not vaccinated. While encouraged by plummeting rate of deaths and infections, Greene said he’s concerned that the numbers could rise in the winter if a substantial portion of the district remains unvaccinated. The more unvaccinated people increases the likelihood of the virus mutating into more infectious strains that vaccines may not protect people from. Greene urged people not to have a false sense of security and get vaccinated.
“The virus is just as contagious and just as deadly as it’s always been for the people who have not been vaccinated,” Greene said. “We’re winning, but the way to complete the victory is for people to get vaccinated.”
This is wonderful news! While even one death is one too many, it's clear that the vaccinations are safe and are saving lives. Vaccinations are now easy to get with no waiting. And, they're free. If you haven't been vaccinated, please do it now. It can save your life and the lives of your fellow Americans.
Agree with you 100%. There is no reason to delay or avoid being vaccinated. We feel the Lord Fairfax District and Valley Health did a great job in getting us moving forward. We greatly appreciate their efforts also. Blessings to all.
