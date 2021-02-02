With 60 deaths in 31 days, January was the deadliest month for the coronavirus pandemic in the Lord Fairfax Health District, mirroring the national trend.
These deaths were among 95,000 coronavirus deaths last month in the U.S. — the most since the virus was declared a pandemic in March.
The district, which encompasses Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties, reported its first COVID-19 death on April 24.
Frederick County's first coronavirus death was on April 29 and Winchester's on May 12. Clarke County's first death was Sept. 30.
Of the district's 245 district deaths through Monday, 45 have been in Frederick County, 20 in Winchester and nine in Clarke County. That's about 30% of regional deaths.
The record number of district deaths in January is part of skyrocketing diagnoses of COVID-19. Diagnoses went from 10 to 15 per day in October to 200 per day currently, according to Dr. Colin Greene, district director. The spike has taxed resources at Winchester Medical Center.
There were 71 coronavirus patients hospitalized at the 495-bed Winchester Medical Center on Monday, compared to 26 on Nov. 1, according to hospital spokeswoman Carol S. Weare. However, Weare said in an email that there was some cause for optimism.
The number of patients has dropped from a high of 106 on Jan. 1. Weare wouldn't say how many COVID-19 patients the hospital can treat, but said staff has become "adept" and "flexible" in opening and closing units to meet needs.
But with most of the population likely months away from being vaccinated — and the more contagious mutation of the virus from the United Kingdom identified in Virginia last week, and fears that vaccines may not be highly effective against a new South African mutation — COVID-19 deaths are expected to remain high in the near future. The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, whose predictions early in the pandemic turned out to be overly optimistic, estimates Virginia's death toll could increase from 6,474 to about 10,000 by May 1. It estimates the overall U.S. death rate will increase from the 441,000 to nearly 595,000.
President Biden said Thursday that things will get "worse before they get better" but promised to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or beginning of the fall.
"We didn't get into this mess overnight and it's going to take months for us to turn things around," he said. "But let me be equally clear: We're going to get through this. We well defeat this pandemic."
This week, the Biden administration increased weekly doses to states from 8.6 million to 10 million. That only means about 100 more doses per week for the district, but Greene said "any increase is a good increase."
Through Sunday, just 3,900 people in the 240,000-person district, about 1.6%, have been fully vaccinated, according to Greene. Another 29,000 have received the first shot in the two-shot vaccination.
Greene said the White House will need to significantly increases doses to meet Biden's goal, but the district can meet vaccine demand if it has the supply. He said the district has the capacity to provide at least 2,000 shots per day.
With nearly all district deaths involving people over 60 and most involving people over 80, Greene said promptly vaccinating elderly people is crucial to reducing deaths and hospitalizations. Besides senior citizens, the district is vaccinating educators, emergency responders, medical personnel, and corrections officers and inmates before targeting other workers at high risk of infection and the general public.
