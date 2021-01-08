WINCHESTER — Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10, and other area Democrats have called for President Donald Trump’s removal either through impeachment or through invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
“The President has been encouraging these domestic terrorists since before the election,” Wexton said in a statement. “He could have stopped them at any moment, but instead he whipped them into a frenzy and sicced them on the Capitol. The Cabinet must remove him today or the House must impeach.”
On Thursday, Democratic U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia also called for Trump to be removed from office due to Wednesday’s incident.
Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of Cabinet members to declare that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
The attack on the Capitol interrupted a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College’s votes and certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election.
Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington on Wednesday to protest Biden’s win and support Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee Chairman William Fuller said in a statement to The Star that Wednesday “was a sad day for democracy around the world.”
“His actions are traitorous,” Fuller said about Trump. “If not removed, he will become even more unstable than he is now. He will continue to use his influence over his vigilantes to further degrade the institutions of our democracy.”
But 29th District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton disagreed that Trump was responsible for the violence at the Capitol.
“I was very honored to hear President Trump’s message and walk among the hundreds of thousands of patriots who traveled from far and wide to peacefully protest the 2020 election and it is absurd to suggest that Trump, a man who has served honorably in spite of relentless ongoing attacks, communicated a message that incited violence,” LaRock said in a statement to The Star.
LaRock is among the legions of Trump supporters who believe the election was fraudulent. He joined two other Virginia delegates this week in signing a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s certified election results. The letter criticized “last-minute changes to election law,” which included a change allowing people to vote absentee through mail-in ballots. LaRock told The Star that absentee ballots were “fraud-prone.”
Tenth District Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, was critical of the letter.
“I find that appalling and I think that any elected official who takes a step like that has some responsibility for what happened in the Capitol yesterday,” Gooditis said.
Gooditis said the imagery of rioters breaking windows to get into the Capitol reminded her of “Hitler’s Germany” and said Trump should “absolutely” be removed from office.
“In my mind, he’s dangerous,” she said.
LaRock said he would support a hearing on ousting Trump “as long as it follows hearings involving local, state and federal officials, including Representative Wexton, for sitting idle all last summer while property was destroyed, lives were lost, and cities shut down in support of the [Black Lives Matter] movement.”
Despite Congress certifying Biden’s presidential win on Wednesday, LaRock is hopeful that Trump will remain president.
“I am hopeful that President Trump’s landslide victory will be revealed soon and that he will serve us well for the next four years as he has for the last four years,” LaRock said. “There is no reason to ask or tell President Trump to leave early. This January 6th event was, for the most part, was an outstanding exercise of the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. It is highly likely that reports of people who had the audacity to forcefully enter the Capitol building were paid provocateurs sent in to taint an otherwise orderly protest.”
Several right-wing politicians have made claims that antifa was behind Wednesday’s insurrection at the Capitol, but the claims have not been substantiated.
Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Allen Sibert, who believes there was voter fraud in the November election, said while he supported the right to protest, it went too far on Wednesday once laws were broken. He said marching and speeches are fine, but breaking into the Capitol “was just flat out wrong and illegal.”
“I would totally condemn all illegal actions that were taken yesterday whether it was pipe bombs found at the DNC and RNC or a vehicle,” Sibert said. “That’s highly illegal and wrong and I’m sure there were various other actions of assault and different things that were obviously wrong and illegal as well. Disturbing council chambers and going into the building and areas that were secured, that’s just totally wrong and egregious. I can’t condemn it enough. I can’t think of enough adjectives to describe that.”
Though not happy about Biden’s win, Sibert said he agreed with the Republicans who chose to certify the election results, believing it’s important for the transfer of power to be peaceful.
“Right, wrong or indifferent, this country needs to keep a stable government, a stable platform and move forward,” Sibert said. “I think that Pence and all of those that went forward with certification, I think that they did the right thing. That was basically all that could be done.”
Sibert said he did not think there was a valid reason to invoke the 25th Amendment, believing that Trump is still capable of performing his duties as president.
(2) comments
I am an Independent and I really don't like either party and neither does a good job. It is interesting that when ever there is wrong doing the other side calls them on it even though they have used the same tactics. Much of this rhetoric from both sides may have worked on us 100 years ago when they made speeches. They could spout their nonsense in different parts of the country because the media at that time was very slow to transmit data. It does not work now but apparently they don't know or care. They all have dirt on one another which is why hardly no one gets punished. Big business runs this country and they bet on both sides. Big business always gets what they want because now it takes a billion dollars to get elected and that will not come from average voters. I have always been suspicious of voting polls and after voting for 50+ years I realize it is a true waste of my time. Corruption starts at the top and just filters down because everyone involved wants their piece of the action. All the politicians get richer while most of us get poorer. They may start out with good intentions but the cesspool on capital hill just corrupts them. Think about it, why would college educated folks many of whom are lawyers want to take a thankless job. They have to open their lives and family to examination and possible ridicule. They could make a good living and spare themselves the pain and humiliation. They do it for the money and they obviously do not do it for us. They don't have time for us they must raise more money to get re-elected. You are just fooling yourself if you think that there ever has been an open, honest and fair election. They have their own agendas and we are not included.
Of LaRock....“He joined two other Virginia delegates this week in signing a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to nullify Virginia’s certified election results.”
LaRock is a traitor to the voters of Virginia and the entire nation, and is culpable for any issues that arise from the lies and misinformation he peddles in. He should be ashamed and publicly held to account for his words and actions. Believing you should have won an election does not excuse inciting a riot on federal property. Indict the inciters!!!!
