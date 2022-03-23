WINCHESTER — Democratic committees from Clarke County, Warren County, Winchester-Frederick County and Shenandoah County will host a redistricting information and networking event on April 14 at Handley Regional Library.
The focus will be to discuss how Virginia's newly redrawn congressional and legislative districts will impact Democratic candidates in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the library's Robinson Auditorium at 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester.
A news release from the Clarke County Democratic Committee says topics will include:
- Maps of the new 6th Congressional District.
- Changes in local representation.
- Impacts on local officeholders.
Boundary lines were recently redrawn for Virginia’s congressional and legislative districts as part of a redistricting process that accounts for population shifts every 10 years. Two court-appointed “special masters,” one selected by the Democratic Party and one by the Republican Party, created the maps. The state Supreme Court unanimously approved the new maps in late December.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley will now be part of the newly redrawn 6th Congressional District, which runs along the I-81 corridor to Roanoke.
The new districts are set to take effect in 2022 for the U.S. Congress, 2023 for the state Senate and 2023 for the Virginia House of Delegates. However, a pending lawsuit wants the new districts to be in full effect this fall.
When the redrawn boundaries become effective, there will be significant changes in local representation. For example, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D), state Sen. Jill Vogel (R) and Del. Dave LaRock (R) will no longer be area representatives.
Joanne Spano of the Clarke County Democratic Committee says many people are unaware of how the redistricting will change their representation in Congress and the Virginia General Assembly.
“I still have friends that say, ‘You mean we don’t even have Jennifer Wexton anymore?’ And a lot of people haven’t kept up with the process, and it took so long, and it’s been kind of confusing,” Spano said. “So we’re gonna have PowerPoints and maps and have people talk and hopefully educate people as to what’s going on with redistricting.”
Democrat Jennifer Lewis, who is running for election in the 6th Congressional District, and Del. Wendy Gooditis of Clarke County are among those slated to speak at the event. They will discuss opportunities for a new focus on rural issues.
The event is also a networking opportunity for the region's Democratic committees. In the past, there hasn't been much collaboration because Warren and Shenandoah counties were in a different congressional district than Winchester and the counties of Frederick and Clarke, Spano noted.
For more information about the event, contact Spano at 540-539-0312 or Mary Strenko at 703-307-8156.
