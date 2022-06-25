Elected officials and candidates from the state and region offer their reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, in prepared statements and social media posts:
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA: “I am deeply disturbed that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, upsetting decades of precedent protecting the right of women to make fundamental personal decisions about contraception and abortion without unnecessary government interference. That’s why I’ve been engaged in efforts in the Senate to codify the basic framework of Roe v. Wade and related cases into federal law. We’re not going to give up on the fight to protect the right to choose.”
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th: “This is an all-out assault on women’s right to an abortion — our worst fears, realized — handed down by an extreme and partisan Court that is violating decades of precedent. Criminalizing abortion, as this decision allows for, will be disastrous for women’s health. We’ve now seen that this Court cannot be trusted to defend basic established freedoms, which is why Congress must do everything in our power to protect against this egregious attack on women’s freedom and reproductive rights. I’ve proudly voted to codify Roe in the House, and I urge the Senate to eliminate the arcane filibuster rule that is standing in the way of upholding the law of the land.”
Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th: “Today, the Supreme Court of the United States applied sound Constitutional principles in its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
The Court’s decision leaves the debate over this important issue to the people of the fifty states and their elected representatives.
As Justice Alito said writing the majority opinion for the Court, ‘We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by a constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. That provision has been held to guarantee some rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution, but any such right that must be ‘deeply rooted in the nation’s history and tradition’ and ‘implicit in the concept of ordered liberty…’ The right to abortion does not fall within this category.’
With its ruling today, the Supreme Court is to be commended for its decision to finally heed the Constitution on this issue and return the abortion debate to the people’s elected representatives.”
6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Jennifer Lewis: “Virginia is a abortion sanctuary state right now. So many dangers will come of this decision. Our bodies have less rights than guns in this country. Stay mad and fight like hell.”
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Boyce: “Hundreds of thousands of women will be injured by this decision to overturn Roe. This is a decision handed down by mostly elite white men that will hurt struggling women, many of them people of color. It is a disgusting display of ignorance and privilege and selfishness.”
Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester: “The wrongly decided Roe v Wade was corrected by the Supreme Court today. Now is the time for the Virginia legislature to act and protect the lives of the unborn. I am proudly pro life and am ready to sign on to legislation that protects the unborn.”
