Families who have an aging and ailing loved one can find it difficult to know what resources are available and what form of treatment might be useful.
At Seniors First, The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, staff can help direct families on how best to help their loved ones.
The first thing to do is find out what the problem is that needs to be solved, said Suzanne “Suzie” Grubb, an ombudsman with the agency who advocates for seniors who are receiving long-term care services.
If a senior is still at home, Grubb recommends loved ones learn if they’re having trouble with their daily care, such as eating, bathing or taking medications.
These can be indications of needing professional care, she said, though the individual doesn’t necessarily require a facility. Often, they can receive varying levels of in-home care depending on their needs.
One of the biggest points of contention for families dealing with an elderly person needing care, she said, happens when family members try to make decisions for the individual.
“We don’t always know what’s best for our parents,” Grubb said.
Often, she said, people want to stay in their own home with their pets and their personal items, Grubb said.
“Just look at the person first as a person, not as your mom or dad or sister,” she recommended. “My focus is on what the individual wants.”
The Seniors First ombudsman advocates for older people whether they’re in a nursing home or assisted living facility or receiving community-based services, said Marsha LeBrecht, director of HR & senior center operations for Seniors First, The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging.
The ombudsman provides clients, their families and the public with information, advocacy and other assistance to help resolve care problems and improve care and quality of life, she said.
Once it’s understood what kind of care is needed, families need to find health-care services that will keep their loved one as safe as possible, Grubb said.
“You have to be flexible and willing to do it,” she said.
Services can include care at home or in a recovery center, long-term care center or a nursing home depending on the individual’s needs. Grubb said that she and other employees from Seniors First can advise on what services are available.
As an ombudsman, she also helps when the senior is having an issue with their services, such as a problem between a facility and the resident or family.
Often she hears from families that don’t like the care that their loved one is receiving at a facility. The resident might stay in bed too long, or maybe the food isn’t good or the facility lost the resident’s clothes.
Her job, she said, is to find out “Where’s the breakdown?” in communication.
“Right now the breakdown is staffing,” she said. “There aren’t a lot of people that want to do this work because it’s very hard.”
The strain of staffing can affect everything from starting a client on in-home care to making sure all shifts are covered and that the client isn’t left without assistance.
Grubb said she often points families to the Department of Social Services, which has more power in getting the necessary services approved by Medicare or other types of insurance.
Having a plan is the best way for people to ensure their wishes are honored as they age, and Karen Lynn Poff, senior extension agent of family and consumer sciences for the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Warren County office, recommended having a will and a plan for who will have medical power of attorney in case of a medical emergency.
Families who are supporting loved ones may also need help with other legal issues, she said, like “eligibility for benefits, access to health care, problems with health care facilities, or financial exploitation of their loved one.”
Families might be reluctant to bring up estate planning, she said, but regardless of the person’s income, it’s important to have legal documents saying who can act on their behalf. Having a health care power of attorney (with an advance medical directive) is the one that people most commonly think of, she said.
“But a financial power of attorney and a will are also important,” she said. “Even for someone who doesn’t have a lot of money or property, these documents will ensure that the person they choose is handling their affairs and increase the likelihood that their wishes will be followed in the event of their incapacity or death.”
Without those signed legal documents, Poff said, “If you become incapacitated, then it’s too late.”
For low-cost legal help, contact Blue Ridge Legal Services (income-based) at 540-662-5021 or brls.org, or Virginia Lawyer Referral Service at 800-552-7977 or vlrs.community.lawyer. The service will connect callers with a lawyer in their area for $35. They receive a consultation of up to a half hour with no strings attached.
The Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment provides mobility-related equipment, such as walkers, canes, crutches, toilet aids, wheelchairs or lifts for people who have no other means of obtaining it. They also take donations of used equipment after loved ones no longer need it. Contact them at 540-664-7552 or free-foundation.org.
Shenandoah Valley Compassionate Care Pharmacy assists the uninsured and underinsured in obtaining prescription medicine. Contact them at 540-536-4101.
For more information about ombudsmen, visit elderrightsva.org or seniorsfirst.info/services/long-term-care-advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.