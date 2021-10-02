Logan Young will be among the 215 firefighters whose names will be added a National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Md., today.
Young, a Berkeley County, W.Va., senior airman who served with the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, W.Va., was killed on Dec. 27, 2020, when a barn collapsed and fell on him while he was fighting a fire on Charles Town Road in Berkeley County, W.Va. The 31-year-old Frederick County resident left behind an infant daughter and a fiancée.
The fire is being investigated as an arson by the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.
A reward of up to $23,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 800-233-3473 (FIRE).
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which sponsors the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend every October, will provide a live satellite feed and online streaming of Memorial Weekend services, along with video of events for downloading courtesy of VISTA Worldlink at live.firehero.org.
According to a news release, 87 firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020 and 82 in 2019. Forty-six firefighters who died in the line of duty in previous years also will be honored.
People are encouraged to illuminate their homes and businesses in red in remembrance of the fallen fighters through Sunday.
