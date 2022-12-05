MIDDLETOWN — The halls at Belle Grove Plantation, decked with Christmas decor through Dec. 30, invites the public to tour its rooms, feel the holiday cheer and get inspired for their own decorative efforts.
This year’s theme at the historic manor house is “A Few of My Favorite Things,” inspired by the song from “The Sound of Music,” written by Oscar Hammerstein II and composed by Richard Rogers, a Belle Grove news release explains.
Area Master Gardeners and garden clubs helped decorate each of the rooms on display, each going off a line from the song, said Executive Director Kristen Laise.
In the nursery, the Warren Garden Club decorated with items to describe “raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens,” while in the kitchen the Colonial Garden Club cooked up some ideas to hang around the counters and windows with “bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens.”
In the kitchen, the scent of orange and cloves welcomes visitors, while apples, pears and chestnuts decorate the table and a small Christmas tree features ornaments of cookie cutters, bundles of cinnamon sticks and felt gingerbread people.
In the library, the Shenandoah Garden Club got creative using “brown paper packages tied up with string” to show that even the most modest of crafts can make a huge impact on a room.
Around the room, Christmas boxes with brown paper and colorful string are also adorned with rustic elements like pinecones, feathers, cotton stems, acorns and cinnamon sticks, proving that store-bought decor isn’t needed to provide a festive feeling.
Additionally, on the mantel are little brown paper gift bags to offer an alternative to gift boxes.
“Cream colored ponies and crisp apple strudels” by Belle Grove staff decorate the dining room along with a German Christmas pyramid loaned by staff member Elizabeth Dalton as a table centerpiece. In the day sitting room and parlor, “doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles” are arranged by the Middletown Garden Club and Hawthorne Garden Club.
Also in the parlor is a 13-foot Christmas tree donated by John and Judy Tole of Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm in Woodville.
In the front hall, the Glen Burnie Garden Club used natural elements to illustrate “wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings.”
In the bedroom, vintage touches from the Little Garden Club of Winchester offer “girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes” through various porcelain dolls and lacy heirloom dresses loaned by a club member, while the front porch features natural decor from Belle Grove IT Consultant and volunteer Michele Sunderlin, inspired by “snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes” and “silver white winters that melt into springs.”
Finishing off the song in the plantation office, the Winchester/Clarke Garden Club provided whimsical decor for “when the dog bites, when the bee stings,” offering Belle Grove honey jars along with a large honeycomb and bee decorations. Nearby, a miniature Christmas tree features cat and dog ornaments and a string of bee lights.
And on the lower level, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners brought a few of their favorite things to display.
These include greenery as well as wreaths and fairy houses, wax fruit, painted gourds, and dried flowers and fruit. In the hall by the front door, a platter of dried blue leaves, seed pods, dried oranges and acorn caps encircle a candle to offer a simple but effective arrangement.
During their visit, guests can tour the “Unearthing Enslaved Lives at Belle Grove” exhibit about the archaeological investigations of the quarter site in Middletown. The exhibit includes information about more than 60,000 artifacts found on the Belle Grove grounds during an approximate five-year architectural investigation that turned up artifacts used by African slaves and Native Americans as well as various locally made ceramics and earthenware, porcelain and other items.
For the holiday season, votive LED candles will be lit like luminaries each afternoon and evening for the 272 men, women and children enslaved by the Hite family. Each candle bears the name of the person and candles are arranged in family groups.
Belle Grove Plantation, including the Museum Shop and exhibits in the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center, will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Belle Grove will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas and will be closed for the winter starting Dec. 31.
Guided house tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday with tours beginning at a quarter past each hour (first tour at 10:15 a.m. and last tour at 3:15 p.m.) and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday (first tour at 1:15 p.m. and last tour at 4:15 p.m.). From 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, visitors are welcome to take self-guided tours. The Manor House will be lit by candlelight, and there will be live music in the parlor from 6-8 p.m. (schedule at www.bellegrove.org).
Admission for both guided and self-guided Manor House tours is $12 for adults, $11 for members of the military, AAA and the National Parks plus individuals 60 and older. Students 6-16 and National Trust for Historic Preservation members pay $6. Children 5 and younger get in free.
Visit Belle Grove at 336 Belle Grove Road. For more information, call 540-869-2028 or visit bellegrove.org.
