Anticipating a vaccine delivery on Tuesday, CVS has announced plans to start accepting appointments for eligible populations at stores in Winchester, Woodstock and Harrisonburg.
Booking will begin as early as Tuesday, a company news release states, and appointment times will start on Thursday.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, though people without internet access can call 800-746-7287, the release states. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
The news of greater access to the COVID-19 vaccine comes as the Lord Fairfax Health District on Thursday had its deadliest day of the pandemic and tied with its Dec. 23 report for its highest number of hospitalizations reported in one day.
The district reported eight new deaths and 10 hospitalizations as of Thursday.
Its previous deadliest days brought six new deaths each on May 23, Jan. 9 and Jan. 23.
Deaths as of Thursday were reported in Shenandoah County (five), Frederick County (two) and Page County (one).
Hospitalizations were reported in Frederick (four), Warren County (three), Winchester, Clarke County and Page (one each).
Thursday was also Shenandoah’s deadliest day of the pandemic. Its previous highest counts were four deaths on May 23 and Sept. 15.
Warren’s three hospitalizations on Thursday matched its previous highs recorded on Oct. 31 and Nov. 4.
Frederick’s four hospitalizations came in second behind previous reports of five on Oct. 15 and Nov. 18.
The district added 115 new cases: 55 in Frederick, 21 in Warren, 19 in Winchester, 11 in Shenandoah, six in Clarke and three in Page.
The limited CVS rollout in Virginia will supply about 26,000 total doses sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, the Tuesday news release explains.
“The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Virginia is part of an initial 11 state rollout,” it says.
The rollout includes about 335 CVS Pharmacy locations in neighboring Maryland as well as California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas.
“Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability,” the release states.
The company’s goal is to administer 20 million to 25 million shots per month.
Pharmacists from CVS have also been vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the area and elsewhere in Virginia. The company plans to have first doses at statewide facilities completed by mid-February and has second-doses “well underway.”
As the country has experienced vaccine shortages in recent days, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, on Wednesday asked that people consider the devastating impact that Super Bowl gatherings could have on areas already experiencing high case counts and death rates.
He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn't the time to invite people over for watch parties because they might be infected with the virus and could infect others.
"You don't want parties with people that you haven't had much contact with," he told NBC's "Today" show. "You just don't know if they're infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it."
The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.