WINCHESTER — Frederick County’s three high schools will present diplomas to nearly 1,100 seniors during commencement exercises next week.
James Wood High School’s commencement will be 7 p.m. June 8 at the school’s Kelican Stadium. Millbrook’s graduation is set for 7 p.m. June 9 at Pioneer Stadium. Sherando’s graduation will be 7 p.m. June 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.
According to a Frederick County Public Schools news release, none of the graduation dates will change due to inclement weather. Every effort will be made to hold the ceremonies outdoors, but they may move indoors should weather prevent them from proceeding outside, the release stated.
Each ceremony will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. The livestreams can be accessed at:
· James Wood High School: https://youtu.be/PPetFNTloZg
· Millbrook High School: https://youtu.be/f_ruLyyo_58
· Sherando High School: https://youtu.be/1YIIHDIiGQM
Approximately 350 students will receive diplomas during James Wood’s ceremony. James Wood alumnus and local author Mike Robinson will be the commencement speaker.
Due to construction at James Wood, the number of parking spaces will be limited to 330 spaces in the student parking lot. Additional parking will be available in a grass lot adjacent to the school’s softball field, along Woodside Lane and at the school’s tennis courts. Satellite parking will also be available at Sunnyside Shopping Plaza and James Wood Middle School, with free shuttle service to James Wood High School. The shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 4:45-7 p.m. before the ceremony and from the end of the ceremony until approximately 10:15 p.m. The shuttle service will pick up and drop off individuals in front of the daycare center at Sunnyside Shopping Plaza. At James Wood Middle School, the shuttle will pick up and drop off individuals behind the middle school.
Parking at James Wood High School is anticipated will fill up quickly, so people are encouraged to carpool and utilize the satellite parking options, the release states.
Millbrook anticipates presenting diplomas to 380 seniors. Millbrook social studies teacher Garrett Hammer, who was selected as the school’s 2022 Teacher of the Year by colleagues, and English teacher Kristin Gilbert, named Millbrook’s Teacher of the Year by seniors, will present commencement addresses before the graduates participate in the final senior walk through the school and the procession into Pioneer Stadium.
Sherando plans to present diplomas to 360 seniors. Sherando foreign language teacher Crystal Marshall and social studies teacher Colin Dinsmore will present commencement addresses before the procession into Arrowhead Stadium. Marshall’s colleagues selected her as Sherando’s Teacher of the Year. Sherando’s National Honor Society selected Dinsmore as its Teacher of the Year. Sherando’s graduation ceremony will include a performance of “You Are the New Day” by the Sherando Combined Choir, a reading of “The Legend of the Cap and Gown,” a presentation of faculty and class accomplishments, recognition of students entering the military and “The Warrior’s Farewell.”
Because of the large number of people attending the commencements, traffic congestion is common, so people are encouraged to arrive early, the release states.
Following each commencement, graduation photo albums will be posted on each high school’s Facebook page, with links to the albums also available on each high school’s website.
In Winchester, John Handley High School’s graduation is set for 6 p.m. June 7 in the Handley Bowl. Clarke County High School’s graduation will be 6 p.m. June 9 in Feltner Stadium.
