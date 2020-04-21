WINCHESTER — With leisure travel on hold, some hotel chains are offering rooms that may otherwise be empty to people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many health care workers, paramedics and other medical professionals who are at high risk of being exposed to the virus have been staying at hotels to protect their family members at home.
A growing number of national hotel chains have responded by offering free or discounted rooms, as well as special incentives, to health care providers. Chains with participating facilities in Winchester and Frederick County include:
Hawkeye Hotels — Candlewood Suites, 1135 Millwood Pike, Winchester; La Quinta Inn and Suites, 1055 Millwood Pike, Winchester
IHG Hotels and Resorts — Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 142 Foxridge Lane, Winchester; Holiday Inn, 333 Front Royal Pike, Winchester; Holiday Inn Express, 165 Town Run Lane, Stephens City
Wyndham Hotels and Resorts — The George Washington Hotel, 103 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester; Wingate by Wyndham, 150 Wingate Drive, Winchester; Travelodge, 160 Front Royal Pike, Winchester; Super 8, 1077 Millwood Pike, Winchester; Days Inn, 1593 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester
Marriott International — TownPlace Suites, 170 Getty Lane, Winchester; Fairfield Inn and Suites, 250 Front Royal Pike, Winchester; Courtyard Winchester Medical Center, 300 Marriott Drive, Winchester
Red Roof — Red Roof Inn, 991 Millwood Pike, Winchester
Hilton — Hampton Inn, 640 E. Jubal Early Drive, Winchester; Hampton Inn, 1204 Berryville Ave., Winchester; Hilton Garden Inn, 120 Wingate Drive, Winchester; Tru by Hilton, 118 Mercedes Court, Winchester
The American Hotel and Lodging Association, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has launched a program, Hospitality for Hope, to create a database of independent and corporate hotels across the country that provide free or discounted rooms to doctors and nurses. As of Monday, more than 16,000 hotels, including at least 520 in Virginia, had enrolled in the program.
In most cases, free and discounted hotel rooms are not advertised to the public, so health care providers who need temporary housing because of the pandemic are advised to contact hotels directly, or refer to information shared with them by professional associations including the American College of Emergency Physicians and the American Nurses Association.
“We’re humbled to honor such a deserving group of individuals — everyday people who have been performing herculean tasks in the face of danger,” Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, said in a media release.
COVID-19 has put a major financial strain on the 37 hotels, motels, inns and bed and breakfasts in Winchester and Frederick County. Data released last month by the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau showed the facilities lost nearly $1 million in combined revenues in just one week.
On April 15, Oxford Economics projected the national travel industry can expect a 45% drop in overall revenues for the year, which includes $112 billion in losses for hotels.
According to the U.S. Travel Association, total travel spending in Virginia fell from $521 million on March 7 — about one week before residents were advised to stay home — to $88 million on April 11.
