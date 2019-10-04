A significant lack of recent rain and unusual late season heat have led to the development of a “flash drought” across most of the region, according to the National Weather Service.
“This essentially means that the short-term dryness and heat have quickly overcome the long-term record wetness we experienced between April 2018 and the early summer of 2019,” online weather service information states.
Conditions in Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties are currently considered “abnormally dry,” the weather service says. Neighboring Warren, Page, Loudoun and Fauquier counties are among numerous localities in the region listed as being in “moderate drought” conditions.
“Unfortunately, no relief is in sight, and conditions are likely to worsen,” the weather service says. “Unseasonably hot conditions are expected into early October, with little or no rainfall expected.”
The conditions have resulted in lawns and gardens that have browned and largely ceased growing and stressed pastures, hayfields, soybean crops and other late-planted grains.
Apples, which are an important crop in the Winchester area, and corn are reported to be “faring well,” the weather service indicates.
Soil moisture is below the 10th percentile for this time of year in the D.C. metro area, the weather service says, while groundwater — usually the last thing to respond both going into a drought and coming out of a drought — “is living up to that reputation,” the weather service says. “Shallow aquifers are turning below normal quickly over the past few weeks, but deeper groundwater storage is still at or above what is typical for this time of year.”
Streamflows, which had been running high much of the summer, are now below normal in many locations — and normal in September and October is usually the lowest point of the year, the weather service says.
