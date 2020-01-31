WINCHESTER — Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed raising Virginia’s gasoline tax a total of 12 cents over the next three years, but area legislators fear the hefty increase won’t do much to improve local roads.
The $1 billion in revenue generated would be injected into Northam’s $3.7 billion plan to double passenger rail service over the next decade. It also would be put into a fund to pay for roads, transit and rail projects.
Virginia’s gas tax is 16.2 cents per gallon, although areas along Interstate 81 began paying an additional 7.6 cents last year to fund I-81 improvements.
Northam’s proposal calls for raising the gas tax 4 cents per year for the next three years, starting July 1, ultimately raising the statewide rate to 28.2 cents per gallon by July 1, 2022. For motorists along I-81, that figure doesn’t include the extra 7.6 cents they’re being levied at the pump.
“I have not gotten any emails in support of it,” said 27th District Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville. “All of the ones I have gotten are in opposition.” She said her constituents see the proposed increase as a “real burden.”
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, who represents the 33rd District, said he opposes tax increases, including gas tax hikes.
“Gas taxes are not the best sustainable funding stream for transportation,” LaRock said, noting that gas tax revenue is declining, while vehicle miles traveled has increased — a result of better fuel efficiency.
House Bill 1414 and Senate Bill 890 have been introduced to carry out Northam’s proposal. Both bills are still in committee. The legislation would also establish a Virginia Passenger Rail Authority to promote and expand passenger/commuter rail service across the state, and it would authorize the use of bonds for the construction of a long bridge for rail service across the Potomac River.
“I don’t see myself voting to support it, but I’m not sure what the proposal will look like in the end,” said Vogel, adding that most of the revenue generated wouldn’t benefit transportation projects in her district, which includes Winchester, the counties of Frederick, Clarke and Fauquier, and parts of Loudoun, Culpeper and Stafford. Instead, it would likely go to Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads projects.
Virginia uses Smart Scale — a data-driven prioritization method — to determine which road projects get funding. Area officials have complained that the formula favors projects in more populated areas.
29th District Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, said he will not support the gas tax hike.
Although Northam’s plan would add money to the state’s transportation coffers, the Winchester area would see “minimal” money, Collins said. He also thinks the proposed is “just too high.”
He noted that after July 1, 2023, the gas tax rate will be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). If the CPI goes up, so will the gas tax.
“So you will see a gas tax increase every single year as long as the economy continues to do well and the CPI continues to go up,” Collins said.
10th District Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, was unable to be reached for comment.
(2) comments
The article was absent any financial basis for support or rejection. GOP has a 'no tax' mantra that precludes serious long term planning. The tax is nominal and, to a degree, controllable. Drive less, car pool, share rides, consolidate trips, UBER, etc. New think and new solutions are required and old style whining won't help. We are not going to pave our way out of transportation problems.
Not much we can do to stop it at this point. The GOP didn’t generate enough support last election so the bed has been made for the foreseeable future. This is only the beginning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.