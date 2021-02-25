WINCHESTER — Three of the area’s four state legislators voted against removing the statue of the late U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Richmond’s Capitol Square.
Byrd, of Berryville, died in 1966 at age 79. He served as governor of Virginia from 1926 to 1930 and represented Virginia in the U.S. Senate from 1933 to 1965. He is buried in Winchester’s Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Byrd was considered the architect of Virginia’s “massive resistance” policy against school integration, which prompted legislation to remove his statue as Virginia rethinks who is honored in the state’s public spaces. Last year, the General Assembly approved legislation to allow local governments to remove Confederate monuments.
The statue of Byrd was erected in 1976 and shows him holding a copy of the federal budget.
The state Senate passed the measure Tuesday on a 36-3 vote after it had already cleared the House of Delegates on a 63-34 vote. It now heads to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports it.
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, said she voted against the statue’s removal because Byrd was from her community and played a significant role in the history of Virginia and the nation. She said he helped create Virginia’s modern highway system and instituted a budget process and fiscal framework — “pay-as-you-go” — which she said remains “the standard for responsible fiscal management.”
She also said Byrd was responsible for Virginia’s state park system, Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive and the Blue Ride Parkway.
“He also supported segregation, fought de-segregating schools and promoted Massive Resistance, all of which are abhorrent,” Vogel said. “The good can never erase or excuse the bad, but there is still a place for the story to be told in a way that is honest and reflects the entirety of his legacy and accurately recounts Virginia history.”
Twenty-ninth District Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, and 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, also voted against the statue’s removal.
But 10th District Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, voted in favor of it.
“I wholeheartedly support the removal of the Byrd statue from our beautiful State House grounds,” Gooditis said. “Every time I walk past the statue, I think how sad that he was apparently quite a hero in his day to some, but that even then there were many millions in the United States who knew his actions were the opposite of heroic. I hope from now on we will glorify the people who work towards equality, unity, and equity, and not for division and inequity.”
Wiley said he voted against the statue’s removal “for the same reason I don’t support removing Civil War statues. History doesn’t change, but our understanding of it does. Erasing history doesn’t teach us anything. The General Assembly voted last year to fund new signage that tells the whole story of Harry Byrd, good and bad. That’s what we should do with monuments when we come to understand their legacy in a new light.”
LaRock wrote in an email that Virginia has a long history of people, policies and politicians which “need[s] to be given careful contextual consideration to be fully understood.” He said Byrd’s career as an elected official “bore much good fruit and is having a very positive impact on all people of Virginia and in his local community — conservative fiscal policy, transformation of our transportation system, and more. As U.S. Senator, he chaired the Joint Committee on Reduction of Non-essential Federal Expenditures to help ensure our nation had the funds necessary to fight and win World War II.”
LaRock pointed to how — in the 1970s — current President Joe Biden opposed court-ordered busing to integrate schools and how Vice President Kamala Harris called him out for it during the Democratic primaries.
“If support for outspoken segregationists prevents statuary recognition, then history and statements from our current Vice President Harris and others would indicate that the current President of the United States should also be excluded due to his past actions,” LaRock said. “‘Cancel Culture’ has to have limits. We all need to step back, settle down, recognize our own fallibility, and learn from the strengths and weaknesses of others. None of us is perfect, and if perfection is the standard, we are relegated to despising everyone, regardless of their good accomplishments — I don’t think we really want to go there.”
The Winchester Area NAACP said it supports the statue’s removal.
“We do support the bill to remove Harry Byrd’s statue from the Capitol Square because no person involved with segregation should be honored,” local NAACP President Michael Faison said. “Massive resistance had damaging effects on education opportunities for Blacks in our area. One of the NAACP missions is to secure education equality in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. We also would like to see the statue of the Confederate soldier on [Winchester’s] walking mall come down as well. And perhaps in its place can be placed a plaque of unity. It’s not erasing history, it’s correcting the mistakes of injustices done in the past so that history doesn’t repeat itself.”
Byrd once owned The Winchester Star and several newspapers in the Shenandoah Valley. He took over The Star from his father in 1903. The Byrd family sold its newspaper holdings in 2018 to Wheeling, W.Va.-based Ogden Newspapers.
(2) comments
My Mother, a conservative white Christian (cannot say dem or repub because they mean different things today) despised Byrd because he completely denied education and the rights to other humans. She hated that statue and everything associated with Byrd. For those that believe in signs in front of the statue words racist, hate filled, spiteful man that wanted others to never have the same life as white folks.. It should not be sugar coated. These three (LaRock, Vogel, and Wiley) would still sugar coat the signs. I like Vogel and Wiley. LaRock is another issue. The statue needs to go.
“The statue of Byrd was erected in 1976 and shows him holding a copy of the federal budget.“
Gawd i hate you, cancel culture! Always messing with my heritage and my history! How will i rhapsodize and reflect longingly on the federal budget from the mid 1970’s now?!? Fiddlemedee!
