Numerous state lawmakers this year have announced their retirements from the Virginia General Assembly — and two Northern Shenandoah Valley legislators also will be stepping down as a part of the exodus.
Sen. Jill Vogel (R-27th) and Del. Wendy Gooditis (D-10th), both of whom attended the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber's post-legislative luncheon Tuesday, are opting not to seek reelection this fall as new political boundaries are set to go live next year as a result of decennial redistricting.
Gooditis, 62, likes the way her district was redrawn but said, "Six, seven years, and I'm ready to get back to real life. But it's been an incredible honor, absolutely amazing."
While the panel at Winchester Country Club agreed political newcomers can affect policy positively, what could be historic turnover in Richmond next year has sparked concerns.
Statewide, 22 lawmakers have said they will not seek reelection on Nov. 7, Axios-Richmond recently reported, and all of the 140 seats in the legislature will be on the ballot.
"There's going to be huge turnover. I find that a little bit terrifying for Virginia. I know the institutional knowledge we are losing is a little bit scary, and people are going to be scrambling to learn the intricacies," said Gooditis. "My take is I like the philosophies of the new districts, but people are going to have to understand that the legislature will be pretty green for the next few years."
Vogel, a 16-year veteran of Virginia's citizen legislature, will represent District 27 until the new political maps take effect.
"It's a daunting task to go to introduce yourself to a substantially different group of people," Vogel, 52, said. "I do worry a lot. The institutional knowledge we are going to lose is absolutely astounding. I don't think people appreciate what is going to happen in Virginia — this will be near historic turnover."
She continued: "I would say half the Senate, out of 40 people, will be gone, and every day a new person announces they are not running again. And a lot of that has to do with, 'It's a whole new district, it's not my community anymore.'"
Vogel's district now currently includes Clarke, Frederick and Fauquier counties, the city of Winchester, and parts of Culpeper, Loudoun and Stafford counties. The moderate Republican announced in January that she wouldn't seek a fifth term.
Gooditis has represented District 10, which includes portions of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties, since 2018.
While there will be plenty of reshuffling of leadership in the General Assembly, not every member has announced plans to depart from the political scene. Del. Dave LaRock (R-33rd), who also was a member of Tuesday's panel, has announced his candidacy in the new Senate District 1 that has drawn a crowded field of at least eight Republicans who will vie for the party's backing in a GOP primary on June 20. Senate District 1 encompasses Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the city of Winchester.
Del. Bill Wiley (R-29th) will be seeking election to the House of Delegates in the new 32nd District. Wiley planned to attend the luncheon but was called out of town on business, according to event officials.
During the forum, moderated by Christopher West of Jackson-West Consulting as a part of the Top of Virginia's PolicyMaker's Series, panelists recapped some of the bills they introduced in Richmond and reflected on the General Assembly's most recent session, which convened for 45 days this year.
The state legislature — with its Democratic-led Senate and Republican-controlled House — was unable to hammer out a budget in that time.
But panelists were optimistic the two chambers could reach an agreement. The General Assembly will reconvene on April 12.
"I don't see a scenario where the conferees walk away and leave it alone. There are just a handful of issues where we often disagree. I foresee us passing that budget," Vogel said.
"Yes, there are some differences between the House budget and the Senate budget. The House budget is more interested in huge tax cuts. The Senate budget is more interested in using some of that surplus money to care for people, so that is where those differences come in," Gooditis said.
Several recent bills put forth by area lawmakers were highlighted.
Vogel fought hard this session for a bill (SB1377) that would increase the legal penalty for a third or subsequent offense for the solicitation of prostitution from an adult from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony in light of a rise in human trafficking regionally and statewide. The bill died in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"As many of you know, we have a huge issue with human trafficking, and it is unique to the community I represent because of [Interstate] 81. The research shows the issue of prostitution is a big component of the human trafficking piece of this," Vogel said. "The more I learn about this, the more shocked I am by how pervasive this problem is."
Some in the Senate were philosophically opposed to tougher penalties for prostitution, Vogel said — a position she said she understood.
But a bill that would spread awareness about the threat of human trafficking on university campuses for incoming freshman was signed into law on recently by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).
LaRock introduced a bill that led to emotional debates among lawmakers on the House floor this session, one that would require school officials to notify parents if a student asks to be called by a different name or is self-identifying as a gender different than the one given to them at birth (H.B. 2432). The bill passed the Republican-controlled House along party lines but was quashed in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
LaRock also introduced a bill (H.B 2293) that would have placed limits on executive orders in the Commonwealth, which he spoke about at the meeting. Under the introduced measure, a governor could not issue any emergency rule or regulation unless it's deemed "necessary," and in emergency cases where there are "no other alternatives." The bill also provides limits on the duration of any emergency rule to 15 days, providing one 15-day extension.
The bill was unsuccessful.
"What we saw in the Gov. (Ralph) Northam (D) handling of the pandemic was completely out of line. What you are doing is pausing constitutionally protected rights," LaRock said. "The Commissioner of Health arguably became the most powerful individual in the Commonwealth with his ability to close things and cancel things. We have introduced the most comprehensive, appropriate — I think — bill that would put limits on executive orders."
