Local libraries are distributing free rapid COVID-19 Antigen At-Home Test Kits.
The distribution is in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and several other libraries around the state.
The three branches of the Handley Regional Library System and the Samuels Public Library in Front Royal are participating.
Handley’s three branches are Handley Library in Winchester, Bowman Library in Stephens City and Clarke County Library in Berryville.
“We want to make this process as quick, easy, and safe as possible to get these kits in the hands of those who need it,” John Huddy, director of Handley Regional Library System, said in a Thursday news release.
The COVID-19 Antigen At-Home Test Kits are available to anyone in the community, not just library cardholders.
To get a kit, call your local participating library to request contactless curbside pickup.
• Bowman Library: 540-869-9000
• Handley Library: 540-662-9041
• Clarke County Library: 540-955-5144
• Samuels Public Library: 540-635-3153
Callers may request one test kit for each person in their household. Handley asks patrons not to enter the library to request a test, although Samuels said that people can request a test at the circulation desk if they are not demonstrating symptoms of illness.
For safety reasons, Samuels says in its November news release that tests may not be taken inside the library. The library’s public wireless Internet service is accessible in the parking lot. The VDH recommends tests be used within two weeks to avoid expiration.
Those who are sick should consider sending another person for contactless pickup, Handley says in its release and requests that people not enter the library if sick.
Visitors should also follow any other pickup instructions they receive when calling their local library branch.
Those with questions about using the test should contact their health-care provider or local health department.
“Library staff cannot help administer the test or advise on how to use it,” the Handley release says.
Test kits are available while supplies last, and Samuels says the state’s pilot program extends through Dec. 31.
