Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the following additional key administration appointments:
• Virginia Egg Board: Hobart P. Bauhan, of Harrisonburg, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation.
• Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board: John A. King II, of Harrisonburg, president of the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative.
• Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates: Bryan H. Fairbanks, of Winchester, president and CEO, Trex Company.
• Virginia Board for People with Disabilities: Nadia Rauhala, of Strasburg.
• Cave Board: Allen L. Louderback, of Luray, former Virginia delegate and president of Louderback Enterprises.
• Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board: Charles Newton, of Page County, Director of Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation.
• Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention: Alex White, of Luray, Volunteer with Page One of Page County.
• Commonwealth Transportation Board: Thomas Moore "Ty" Lawson, of Winchester, Attorney with Thomas Moore Lawson, P.C.
• Motor Vehicles Dealer Board: Chris Maher, of Winchester, president of Car Credit Nation.
