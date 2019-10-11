WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority is encouraging area residents to complete an online survey that will be used to learn more about the needs of job seekers and young adults and what they think of the region.
The Frederick County EDA is partnering with other neighboring localities — Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the city of Winchester — in a study that will form a “Talent Solutions Strategy” to improve the retention and attraction of young adults in the region. Earlier this year, New York City-based Development Counsellors International (DCI) was awarded an $88,400 contract to develop the strategy.
Patrick Barker, the EDA’s executive director, told the panel on Thursday morning that DCI employees began their work in September, immersing themselves in the community to understand the region’s workforce talent situation and potential solutions. DCI held more than a dozen focus groups with more than 150 individuals and later requested additional interviews with human resource managers/recruiters for major employers and others who play a key role in marketing the region.
DCI is encouraging community members to participate in an online survey so it can better understand the region’s assets and challenges when it comes to retaining and attracting employees/residents. The data collected from this survey will be used for the development of a comprehensive talent marketing strategy. Barker said the survey has had nearly 500 responses, but that more are needed from Page and Clarke counties as well as from people age 24 and younger.
The survey, which will close on Oct. 18, can be accessed at: developmentci.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3f9kT5LhFLg2CXz
DCI will develop its strategy and present it in early December. The one-year strategy will lay out what the region needs to do to retain and attract young adults. It will contain a timeline, budget for implementation and metrics.
