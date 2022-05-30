WINCHESTER — National Trails Day is Saturday and the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department is stepping up with an assortment of activities intended to get people out and about.
This will be the department's first time participating in National Trails Day, an event created in 1993 by the American Hiking Society to advocate for, maintain and clean up public lands and trails. It is held annually on the first Saturday in June.
"We decided to jump on this year since we have the Green Circle Trail, which is a great city amenity that allows people to walk, run and bike around Winchester," said Leslie Bowery, community recreation coordinator with the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
The Green Circle Trail is a little more than 6 miles long and provides a paved pathway around Winchester. On Saturday, an array of informational displays, activities and giveaways will be available in three different locations along the trail — Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve on the western side of the city, Wilkins Lake in Jim Barnett Park and Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St. — to encourage people to participate in National Trails Day.
"We'll have activities for all members of the family," Bowery said.
All events will be held on Saturday morning. It's unlikely you'll be able to participate in every activity, so Bowery advises planning your hike in advance. All activities and presentations are offered at no charge.
At Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve, a nature walk with Jim Smith will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., outdoor air painting and a demonstration by David Sipp will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. (bring your own supplies if you want to paint) and a nature photography talk by Bernie Lewis will occur from 9 to 11 a.m.
At Wilkins Lake, Laura Totis will offer tips on nature journaling and the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District will have an informational display, both from 9 to 10 a.m.
And at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Shirley Dunsmore will conduct an outdoor yoga class from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and Sandra Scott will be telling stories from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
"All three sites are going to have somebody from Parks and Recreation to talk about the Green Circle Trail, give them a map and answer any questions," Bowery said. "You can do the trail's whole loop or just parts of it, so it's really nice."
Additionally, all three sites will offer stamps for a Trail Stop Passport. Collecting two stamps — or just one for people who participate in the two-hour nature walk or air painting events at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley — will make trail users eligible for a drawing to win a one-month parks membership.
To learn more about National Trails Day, visit americanhiking.org. Information about the Green Circle Trail and the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department is available at winchesterva.gov/parks.
