WINCHESTER — Pastor Charles "Bubbie" Headley is a street preacher dedicated to serving the Winchester area's less fortunate.
Headley, whose independent church is Native American Ministries Warriors for Christ, preaches the gospel and donates food to the local homeless population. During the final year of the COVID-19 pandemic, he even operated a pantry in the Northside Station shopping center where anyone in need could walk in and help themselves to groceries, toiletries, clothing and household items, no questions asked and no strings attached.
But people do not live by bread alone. Sometimes they need to go out, shake off the stress and have fun with friends.
Problem is, if you're homeless or living paycheck to paycheck, a night on the town is too cost-prohibitive to contemplate.
That's why Headley and his wife, MaryAnn, have partnered with the owners of Mac's Roller Rink, Madeline and Taylor Lynch, to offer a free night of roller skating to anyone and everyone this Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. Headley said they'll even serve free pizza from Anthony's Pizza III in Stephens City and free ice cream and beverages from Sugar Creek Snowy and Sweet Ice Cream Shop in Woodstock for as long as they last.
"It's good, clean, family fun," Headley said. "There are a lot of families who can't afford $10 a child to come skate."
Headley is a volunteer at Mac's, and his wife is general manager of the business, so they asked the Lynches if they would be willing to offer use of their skating rink for Friday's community event. The owners immediately said yes.
Mac's is located at 5030 Front Royal Pike in Frederick County, about 12 miles south of Winchester. That's quite a walk for a city resident who doesn't own a car and can't afford an Uber, but Headley has that covered, too.
"Just give me a call [at 540-664-9501] and let me know where you're at," he said before adding with a grin. "But we're staying in the local area. I'm not going to run to Harrisonburg to pick somebody up."
To learn more about Mac's Roller Rink, visit macsrollerrink.com. For more information about Native American Ministries Warriors for Christ, go to namwc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.