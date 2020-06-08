WINCHESTER — Patrick Dinh said his Oak Stone Craft Pizza & Bar in Winchester lost tens of thousands of dollars during March and April as mandatory shutdowns from COVID-19 ravaged his business.
In-person dining was prohibited, but carryout was still permitted, providing a “faint shadow in terms of dollars to keep us afloat,” he said. Dinh and his staff just needed to hold out hope — “just make it to the other side," he said.
Now, as Gov. Ralph Northam is easing restrictions on restaurants, Dinh and others are pushing through to that other side and starting to feel a little bit more normal.
“People are happy to get back out,” Dinh said. “They’ve been cooped up in their houses, dealing with carryout boxes and doing dishes. There’s something to be said for going out to eat and not having to clean up after yourself and enjoying some good food and some good company.”
Under Virginia's Phase Two reopening plan, restaurants and beverage establishments can now offer indoor seating at 50% occupancy in addition to the outdoor seating permitted in Phase One. Businesses are still mandated to adhere to social distancing policies as well as follow strict sanitizing guidelines.
Reusable menus and refilling food and beverage containers brought in by customers are not permitted in Phase Two.
Live music also returns during Phase Two, with the mandate that the musicians be 6 feet apart from patrons and staff.
Also under Phase Two, the max number of people for a social gathering also increased from 10 to 50.
In following guidelines since the onset of COVID-19, change has been a must. That continues under Phase Two.
“With Phase 2 we are still taking the precautions to ensure our guests and staff are safe, but it is one step closer to returning to normal,” said Celeste Borel, owner and innkeeper at L’Auberge Provencale Bed and Breakfast in Boyce.
Andy Gail, with L’Auberge, said Phase Two will allow L’Auberge to provide services rain or shine once again.
“Phase One allowed us to welcome guests back in our outside spaces, but we were limited with options for bad weather. Phase Two will allow us to offer climate-controlled seating as well as take us closer to bringing back the chef’s tasting menus and our other fine dining options,” he said. “Take-out and delivery will continue to be offered, as we have seen a great response from the community. We will also still offer outside dining. We have had to require reservations to ensure we can accommodate guests. We are ready for Phase Two and look forward to serving guests indoors.”
Customers are looking forward to patronizing their favorite establishments as well, social media posts indicate.
“We have not liked sitting in the car to eat. We’d love see more of the establishments add outdoor seating,” area resident Dorcas Sturgill said. “(We are) looking forward to going in and sitting down at a table too. We miss some of the servers we know.”
While Phase Two will help provide a boost to businesses that are able to open indoor seating on a limited basis, not every restaurant will go that route.
PaveMint Smokin’ Taphouse in Front Royal is among those restaurants that have decided to stick with strictly outdoor seating for the time being. The same goes for ViNoVa Tapas & Wine Bar, also in Front Royal. Both are owned by the same family.
“Smaller venues like ours are very difficult to seat at 50٪ without bar seating and have it be worth the extra staff for three or four tables,” co-owner of the establishments Rachel Failmezger said. “Both venues have good access to outside dining areas. PaveMint has a large private patio, and due to the Main Street closures to take place through the fall, ViNoVa has access to enough outdoor space.”
Failmezger said concerns about COVID-19 shouldn’t go out the window now that restrictions have been eased. She said she thinks it will be hard to maintain social distancing indoors, “especially once people start coming out and seeing familiar faces for the first time in awhile.”
Still, Failmezger and staff have been adamant about making their outdoor seating options pop, continuing with their theme of “summer camp” at PaveMint.
Dinh said he would not blame any restaurant for keeping things closed if the owners or managers think the little added business they could potentially acquire would cause issues.
“As a business, our compliance is necessary,” Dinh said. “If you don’t follow the rules, I think people are so aware of the regulations that we’d risk someone going on social media and saying, ‘Look at these guys.’”
But the excitement of starting to “get back to normal” is a step in the right direction.
“Toward the middle of March, you could just feel it — things were getting slower and all everyone was talking about was coronavirus across the country,” Dinh said. “Now, we’re getting excited again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.