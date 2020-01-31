WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury is starting a Memory Café, the first in the area.
SVWC is partnering with the Hideaway Café to offer the Memory Café from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. The first Memory Café will be held this Wednesday. The Hideaway Café is located at 141 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester.
There is no cost to attend.
A Memory Café is a safe and comfortable space where caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia can gather to socialize, play games and enjoy activities together.
It is not a support group, but rather a time and place for individuals living with dementia and their loved ones to experience community, laughter, and conversation with others navigating similar changes.
As one organization explains, a memory café is a time to “be in the company of others who can relate without explanation, relax without feeling misunderstood and share freely without fear of judgment.”
For more information, contact Donielle Palmer, director of resident services, at 540-665-5916.
