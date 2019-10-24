CLEAR BROOK — With its jousting tournaments, turkey leg snacks and artistic folk dressed as fair maidens and court jesters, Renaissance fairs have been attracting large crowds nationwide for decades.
One popular event is the Maryland Renaissance Festival, which attracts more than 200,000 people each fall to its Crownsville site. But the two-hour drive each way is a bit too far for many of us in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
This weekend, the region gets its own Renaissance festival. The Ravenwood Faire will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11 North).
The fairgrounds will be busy with activities, food vendors and artisans having fun recreating the late Medieval period to the Renaissance, a period of cultural, artistic, political and economic “rebirth” in Europe from the 14th to the 17th century.
Along with demonstrations of falconry, juggling, acrobatics, Celtic dancing and glass blowing, the fairgrounds will host artisans offering handmade wares. A magician as well as Baldrick the Balladeer will roam the grounds. The kids can enjoy pony rides, face painting and a special arts area. And yes, there will be jousting demonstrations and turkey leg snacks as well as many other foods to try.
“There’s a lot. It’s jam packed,” said organizer Jill Edlich, who often uses the name Raven when she’s playing video games, so she decided to incorporate it into the name of the local festival.
Growing up in New Jersey, Edlich attended many Renaissance fairs on the East Coast. When she met her husband, Robert, they started attending as a couple and often brought along their blended family of seven children.
Visitors to the Ravenwood Faire are encouraged to dress up, but that’s certainly not a requirement.
The Edliches will be dressed up as Lord and Lady of the Manor as they oversee the weekend festivities.
“I was always the type of person who likes to get dressed up,” said Edlich, who moved to Frederick County in 2012.
For years, Edlich wanted to bring a Renaissance festival to Frederick County, but she kept putting that dream aside.
“Every time we would leave these fairs I would say, ‘We could so do this,’” she said this week.
And then in May she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy. Instead of thinking she should slow down and recuperate, she became more determined to fulfill her dream.
“I knew if I didn’t do it right away that spark would go away,” she said.
She set up the Ravenwood Foundation as the umbrella organization to host the festival. The foundation’s mission is to raise money to help youth and young adults.
“But my husband felt very strongly that this year the proceeds should go toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation,” Edlich said.
The Ravenwood Faire is designed to be fun and educational. Edlich hopes a visit back in time will inspire children to check out a book on knights at the library or go online to find out more about the blacksmith’s craft.
“Going to a Renaissance festival is just a chance to get away from the every day,” she said.
One-day tickets for the Ravenwood Faire are $12 in advance online at https://ravenwoodfaire.us/tickets. A ticket for both days is $18. At the gate, tickets will be $15 with discounts for military personnel and first responders. Children under age 12 may enter free of charge. The event will be held rain or shine.
