Friday, Feb. 10
Boys’ Basketball
Clarke County at Luray, 7:30
Class 4 Northwestern District
First Round
No. 6 Fauquier at No. 3 Millbrook, 6
No. 7 Liberty at No. 2 Handley, 7
No. 4 James Wood vs. No. 5 Kettle Run (at Admiral Byrd Middle School), 7:30
Girls’ Basketball
Luray at Clarke County, 7:30
Class 4 Northwestern District
First Round
No. 7 Liberty at No. 2 Sherando, 6
No. 3 James Wood vs. No. 6 Fauquier (at Admiral Byrd Middle School), 6
No. 5 Handley at No. 4 Kettle Run, 6
Saturday, Feb. 11
Wrestling
Region 4C tournament (at Independence), 9 a.m.
Region 2B tournament (at Strasburg), 11 a.m.
Swimming
Region 4C meet (at Claude Moore Recreation Center, Sterling), 9 a.m.
