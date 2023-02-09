Friday, Feb. 10

Boys’ Basketball

Clarke County at Luray, 7:30

Class 4 Northwestern District

First Round

No. 6 Fauquier at No. 3 Millbrook, 6

No. 7 Liberty at No. 2 Handley, 7

No. 4 James Wood vs. No. 5 Kettle Run (at Admiral Byrd Middle School), 7:30

Girls’ Basketball

Luray at Clarke County, 7:30

Class 4 Northwestern District

First Round

No. 7 Liberty at No. 2 Sherando, 6

No. 3 James Wood vs. No. 6 Fauquier (at Admiral Byrd Middle School), 6

No. 5 Handley at No. 4 Kettle Run, 6

Saturday, Feb. 11

Wrestling

Region 4C tournament (at Independence), 9 a.m.

Region 2B tournament (at Strasburg), 11 a.m.

Swimming

Region 4C meet (at Claude Moore Recreation Center, Sterling), 9 a.m.

