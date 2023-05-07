Monday
Baseball
Page County at Clarke County, 5
Handley at Sherando, 6
Softball
Millbrook at Sherando (completion of suspended game), 4
Page County at Clarke County, 5
Handley at Sherando, 6
Boys’ Soccer
Handley at Sherando, 7:15
Girls’ Soccer
Handley at Sherando, 5:30
Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament
First Round
No. 5 Millbrook at No. 4 Kettle Run, TBA
Semifinals
No. 3 Sherando at No. 2 James Wood, 5
Girls’ Tennis
Page County at Clarke County, 4:30
Class 4 Northwestern District
First Round
No. 7 Liberty at No. 2 Handley, 4:30
No. 6 Fauquier at No. 3 Millbrook, 4:30
No. 5 James Wood at No. 4 Kettle Run, 4:30
Tuesday, May 9
Baseball
Millbrook at James Wood, 6
Clarke County at Central, 7
Softball
Millbrook at James Wood, 6
Clarke County at Central, 7
Boys’ Soccer
Millbrook at James Wood, 7
Central at Clarke County, 7
Girls’ Soccer
James Wood at Millbrook, 7
Clarke County at Central, 7
Boys’ Tennis
Class 4 Northwestern District
Semifinals
Millbrook-Kettle Run winner at No. 1 Handley, TBA
Girls’ Tennis
Mountain View at Clarke County, 4:30
Class 4 Northwestern District
Semifinals
James Wood-Kettle Run winner at No. 1 Sherando, TBA
Handley-Liberty winner vs. Millbrook-Fauquier winner, TBA
Track & Field
Millbrook at Fauquier, 5
Wednesday, May 10
Baseball
Sherando at Millbrook, 6
Softball
Clarke County at Madison County, 6:30
Boys’ Soccer
Millbrook at Kettle Run, 7
Boys’ Tennis
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30
Track & Field
Sherando, Kettle Run, Liberty at James Wood, 5
Clarke County, Luray, William Monroe at East Rockingham. 5
Thursday, May 11
Baseball
James Wood at Sherando, 6
Softball
James Wood at Sherando, 6
Boys’ Soccer
James Wood at Sherando, 7
Girls’ Soccer
Sherando at James Wood, 7
Boys’ Tennis
Class 4 Northwestern District
Final
TBA
Girls’ Tennis
Class 4 Northwestern District
Final
TBA
Friday, May 12
Baseball
Strasburg at Clarke County, 5
Softball
Strasburg at Clarke County, 5
Boys’ Soccer
Clarke County at Strasburg, 7
Girls’ Soccer
Sherando at Kettle Run, 7
Strasburg at Clarke County, 7
Track & Field
Handley, James Wood, Sherando, Clarke County at Last Chance Invitational (at Millbrook), 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.