Monday

Baseball

Page County at Clarke County, 5

Handley at Sherando, 6

Softball

Millbrook at Sherando (completion of suspended game), 4

Page County at Clarke County, 5

Handley at Sherando, 6

Boys’ Soccer

Handley at Sherando, 7:15

Girls’ Soccer

Handley at Sherando, 5:30

Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament

First Round

No. 5 Millbrook at No. 4 Kettle Run, TBA

Semifinals

No. 3 Sherando at No. 2 James Wood, 5

Girls’ Tennis

Page County at Clarke County, 4:30

Class 4 Northwestern District

First Round

No. 7 Liberty at No. 2 Handley, 4:30

No. 6 Fauquier at No. 3 Millbrook, 4:30

No. 5 James Wood at No. 4 Kettle Run, 4:30

Tuesday, May 9

Baseball

Millbrook at James Wood, 6

Clarke County at Central, 7

Softball

Millbrook at James Wood, 6

Clarke County at Central, 7

Boys’ Soccer

Millbrook at James Wood, 7

Central at Clarke County, 7

Girls’ Soccer

James Wood at Millbrook, 7

Clarke County at Central, 7

Boys’ Tennis

Class 4 Northwestern District

Semifinals

Millbrook-Kettle Run winner at No. 1 Handley, TBA

Girls’ Tennis

Mountain View at Clarke County, 4:30

Class 4 Northwestern District

Semifinals

James Wood-Kettle Run winner at No. 1 Sherando, TBA

Handley-Liberty winner vs. Millbrook-Fauquier winner, TBA

Track & Field

Millbrook at Fauquier, 5

Wednesday, May 10

Baseball

Sherando at Millbrook, 6

Softball

Clarke County at Madison County, 6:30

Boys’ Soccer

Millbrook at Kettle Run, 7

Boys’ Tennis

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30

Track & Field

Sherando, Kettle Run, Liberty at James Wood, 5

Clarke County, Luray, William Monroe at East Rockingham. 5

Thursday, May 11

Baseball

James Wood at Sherando, 6

Softball

James Wood at Sherando, 6

Boys’ Soccer

James Wood at Sherando, 7

Girls’ Soccer

Sherando at James Wood, 7

Boys’ Tennis

Class 4 Northwestern District

Final

TBA

Girls’ Tennis

Class 4 Northwestern District

Final

TBA

Friday, May 12

Baseball

Strasburg at Clarke County, 5

Softball

Strasburg at Clarke County, 5

Boys’ Soccer

Clarke County at Strasburg, 7

Girls’ Soccer

Sherando at Kettle Run, 7

Strasburg at Clarke County, 7

Track & Field

Handley, James Wood, Sherando, Clarke County at Last Chance Invitational (at Millbrook), 3

