Today
Volleyball
North Hagerstown (Md.) at James Wood, 7
Jefferson (W.Va.) at Sherando, 7 p.m.
Handley at Warren County, 7:15
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Volleyball
Legacy at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5
Eukayra at MVCA, 6
Kettle Run at James Wood, 7
Sherando at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Handley at Culpeper County, 7:15
Fauquier at Millbrook, 7:15 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
Golf
Sherando at Dr. Glenn Memorial Invitational (at Locust Hill GC, Charles Town, W.Va.), 9 a.m.
Liberty at James Wood (at Shenandoah Valley GC), 4:20
Handley at Heritage (at River Creek GC, Leesburg), 4:30
Millbrook at Tuscarora (at Landstown GC), 4:30
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Cross Country
James Wood, Jefferson (W.Va.) at Clarke County (at Mansfield Farm), 5:30
Thursday, Sept. 19
Volleyball
MVCA at Massanutten Military Academy, 5
Legacy at United Christian, 5:30
Millbrook at Sherando, 7 p.m.
James Wood at Handley, 7:15
Rappahannock County at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.
Golf
Millbrook, Brentsville, Skyline at Handley (at Winchester CC), 4
Liberty at James Wood (at Shenandoah Valley GC), 4:20
Friday, Sept. 20
Football
Warren County at James Wood, 7
Millbrook at Kettle Run, 7
Stuarts Draft at Clarke County, 7
Saturday, Sept. 21
Football
Skyline at Handley, 1
Cross Country
James Wood at Hershey (Pa.) Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Millbrook at RVA Relays (Mechanicsville), 4
Sherando at Pole Green Park meet (Hanover County), 3
