WINCHESTER — All three local school divisions are looking for new health insurance amid the unresolved contract negotiations between Valley Health System and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Anthem is the insurance that Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County public schools provide their employees. Valley Health operates Winchester Medical and five other hospitals in the region, in addition to numerous other health care facilities.
In September, Valley Health announced that negotiations to renew its contract with Anthem were at an impasse. If a deal isn't reached by the end of the year, people with Anthem or related Blue Cross Blue Shield policies will be out-of-network at Valley Health facilities, resulting in higher out-of-pocket costs for medical care. Failure to reach an agreement would affect about 40,000 people, including local government workers.
A total of 2,533 employees in the three local school divisions have health insurance through Anthem — 501 in Winchester Public Schools, 1,851 in Frederick County Public Schools and 192 in Clarke County Public Schools.
Each of the three divisions has or will issue a request for proposals (RFP) seeking bids from other health insurance providers.
Doug Joyner, Winchester Public Schools' director of human resources, told the School Board on Monday night that the division will issue an RFP shortly.
"We know there's been a lot of concern. This was a situation we couldn't control, it's been somewhat opaque," Joyner said. "The fact that you will have coverage is not a question. It will be there on Jan. 1 and continuing."
During a Frederick County School Board meeting on Nov. 4, Jennifer Rydholm, the division's executive director of human resources, said the division has begun putting together an RFP for health insurance bids as a "just in case" measure should Valley Health and Anthem fail to reach an agreement.
She will be presenting alternative insurance options to the School Board in mid-December.
"We hope it does not come to that, but certainly we want to be as proactive as we can to make sure we have an alternative if this does not move in a positive direction," Rydholm said.
Clarke County Public Schools and the Clarke County government issued a joint RFP several weeks ago, according to CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop. Both CCPS and the county government met with four potential insurance carriers last week, but they have not moved forward with a vendor yet.
"Here in Clarke we decided to test the market to see what is available to protect our employees from the potential for higher cost of service," Bishop said.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told The Star on Tuesday that the division is still hopeful Valley Health and Anthem can come to an agreement.
However, he said to have these negotiations to occur in the middle of a fiscal year is "really undesirable" and could significantly impact the division's budget.
"It's unfortunate that we're in this position in the middle of a fiscal year and have that undue stress, burden to not only our organization, but stress to our employees across the region as they consider their health care options in the coming months," Van Heukelum said.
He said it's possible the division could chose another health insurance provider, then Valley Health and Anthem come to an agreement the next day.
"It's really, really unfortunate and undesirable to be in this situation," Van Heukelum said.
