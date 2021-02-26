All five area high schools are entering into new phases of their sports calendars in the next few days, and fans will need to know what their viewing options are.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 72 states indoor events are allowed 25 spectators per field (or 30 percent capacity). Starting Monday, Northam is allowing 250 spectators per field (or 30 percent capacity) for outdoor events. However, each school will determine how many spectators, if any, will be allowed, though they cannot exceed the limits of the executive order. (The Frederick County schools are currently not allowing spectators for its winter sports competition seasons, which start on Monday.)
Today, Handley and Clarke County start their fall sports competition seasons, which features football, volleyball, golf, cross country and competition cheer.
For all outdoor events in which Handley is involved, home and away teams will receive two tickets per player, though the total number of tickets sold cannot exceed 250. (According to Kettle Run’s Twitter page, there will be 32 tickets for sale at today’s football game with Handley at Liberty High School in Bealeton. The gate opens at 11:15 a.m.)
Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser said Handley expects to make a decision on its volleyball policy soon. (The Judges’ home opener is on Monday.) Handley’s competition cheer team will not host any meets this season, and Prosser said he does not think anyone will be able to attend those events, which involve a large number of participants from several teams.
Handley will use NFHS to broadcast live video of its home events for fall sports at www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/john-handley-high-school-winchester-va.
Those interested can go to the NFHS site and enter the name of any high school to see if they are providing live streaming of their games.
Clarke County competes in the Bull Run District, and Eagles director of athletics Casey Childs said the district policy for football is that visiting teams get two tickets per player, and the remaining tickets will be distributed or sold by home team discretion. For home games, the Eagles will distribute their tickets through the families of the players and other participants. If there any are tickets left after that, Clarke County will decide what to do with them. Childs said Clarke County does not anticipate exceeding the 250-person capacity for golf and cross country.
Clarke County gave two tickets to each player to distribute for home games for basketball (not exceeding 25), and the school will continue that practice for volleyball. The gym will be cleared out between JV and varsity contests. Clarke County’s competition cheer team does not have a schedule yet, but Childs said the Bull Run may only have its teams participate in the postseason.
Clarke County will use NFHS to broadcast live video of its home events for fall sports at www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/clarke-county-high-school-berryville-va.
Though James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando are currently not allowing spectators for its winter sports season, they will broadcast free live video streams of basketball and wrestling events from their gyms on YouTube. The following are the links for the three schools.
• James Wood: http://bit.ly/JWHSmedia or http://bit.ly/SeeJamesWoodPlay
• Millbrook: http://bit.ly/MHSmedia or https://bit.ly/SeeMillbrookPlay
• Sherando: http://bit.ly/SherandoMedia or http://bit.ly/SeeSherandoPlay
