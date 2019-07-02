WINCHESTER — Winchester’s John Kerr Elementary School is one of 52 schools to earn the 2019 Virginia Board of Education Highest Achievement Exemplar Award.
To receive the award, a school must be accredited and have at least a 70% pass rate on state assessments in science and math, a 75% pass rate on state assessments in English reading and writing, and a 5 to 10% gap between the lowest-performing group of students in the school compared to other students for state assessments.
The data set for the award covers the past three years, when the new John Kerr Elementary School opened in 2016 on Meadow Branch Avenue. The school was previously located on Jefferson Street.
“In the last three years, John Kerr Elementary School has been a leader with innovative practices in personalized and project-based learning combined with ridiculously high expectations for kids and adults,” Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said in a statement.
John Kerr Elementary School Principal Beth O’Donnell said the school is honored to receive the award.
“Our school is committed to ensuring student-centered, innovative instruction for all students,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “The award is reflective of the dedicated teachers who hold high expectations for students every day.”
Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School in Frederick County and Clarke County High School and Johnson-Williams Middle School in Clarke County are among the 183 recipients for the 2019 Virginia Board of Education Continuous Improvement Award.
This award requires a school to be accredited or accredited with conditions. The school also must meet at least one of the following benchmarks: a cumulative decrease by 15% in chronic absenteeism over three years, a cumulative four-point increase in the graduation rate over three years, a cumulative 15% decrease in the dropout rate, or a cumulative increase in state assessments on reading and math combined for all students and students identified in achievement gaps.
“We’re extremely happy and proud of both schools,” Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said. “We talk about continuous improvements every year.”
Bishop said he credits the academic portion of the recognition to the many professional development opportunities facilitated for staff and teachers in the division. He’s also proud of the graduation rate for the 2017-18 school year, which was 99.4%.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine said in a statement that it’s a “tremendous honor” to receive the award and that it shows Apple Pie Ridge students and staff are dedicated to continuing to improve their performance.
“The award also reflects positively on the entire Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School community because providing students with a high-quality education requires strong connections between the school, families and community partners as well,” Sovine said.
