Area senior centers are reopening this spring, and as they welcome existing members, they’re doing so under a new name.
The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, which operates senior centers in Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties, has introduced its new nickname: Seniors First.
The nickname makes it a little easier for people to identify what they do, said Allison Mondell, development manager for the organization.
In addition to operating senior centers, the agency also provides home-based meals, offers insurance counseling and transportation for medical rides, provides education, operates a caregiver respite center, and employs advocates for people living in long-term care facilities.
Often, Mondell said, people didn’t know what the organization’s official name meant.
“We’re trying to communicate our mission a little bit better with the community,” she said. “If people hear that name, it’s still us.”
Since shuttering their doors for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, five of the organization’s six senior centers have reopened and are welcoming existing members while signing up new members to join in the next few weeks.
“We have had a lot of our existing clients return and we’ve had some new faces as well,” Mondell said.
Reopening has been bittersweet, though, since they’ve seen quite a few members pass on in the last two years.
“It has been hard in some ways,” she said.
Many members stayed home for the entire two years. They’re excited to gather again but sad that many of their friends aren’t there anymore.
For the most part, it’s been “really great,” Mondell said, and for now, the senior centers are seeing “more like soft openings.”
The Shenandoah County Senior Center, located at First Baptist Church at 116 Lakeview Drive, reopened on March 29.
“They’re just happy,” said Manager Joe Babcock. “They’ve been talking all week and they haven’t stopped talking.”
Easing back into their schedule of programs, the staff and volunteers have gone hard on the dominoes and Bingo games, which are a perennial hit.
They’re hoping to sign on presenters to offer musical programs and other fun activities. They’re also looking forward to taking excursions later in the year to area orchards, the Route 11 Potato Chips factory in Mount Jackson and a local preschool.
“We’re working on trying to get a raised garden bed for them, right here at the church,” Babcock said.
In Warren County, the senior center at 1217 Commonwealth Ave., Front Royal, opened on March 5 to existing clients and will start accepting new clients on May 1.
Staff wanted to make sure that their clients, who had also spent the majority of the last two years cordoned off from the public, had the chance to build up their immunity before additional members start coming out for programs, said Senior Center Manager Misty Alger.
Some recent hits for them have been a twist on the game of cornhole (with three holes instead of one) and an armchair travel tour to China where they enjoyed Chinese food prepared by the senior center staff.
This week they were planning a program by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and recently they also decorated a Christmas tree for Easter.
“I try to involve them and get their memories going,” Alger said.
Encouraging clients to bring in pictures from home of past vacations, “brings up happy memories for them,” she said.
The Winchester Senior Center at 1001 E. Cork St. recently had a police detective speak about avoiding scams, and Shenandoah University students visited their pen pals at the senior center and participated in icebreaker questions.
“That was really neat,” Mondell said.
All six of the senior centers are seeking volunteers to help with programming, and some are also hiring for staff positions.
The Frederick County Senior Center at United Methodist Church, 5291 Main St., Stephens City, remains closed, Mondell said, because of the need for a cook, but it’s still offering home-based meals.
Warren County is hiring for a cook’s assistant as well as an ombudsman to advocate for people living in long-term care facilities.
“It’s been very exciting,” Mondell said. “We’ve been hoping for this for a long time. It’s a really great feeling.”
Everyone has been “smiling and giving each other hugs,” she said. “That’s really what we’re all about.”
For more information, visit shenandoahaaa.com or their new site at seniorsfirstdotinfo.wordpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.