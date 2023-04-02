Area sports schedule for the week of April 3-9
Area High School Schedule
Monday
Baseball
Broad Run at James Wood, 6
Mingo Bay Classic
In Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Clarke County vs. Palmyra-Macedon, 11:30 a.m.
Boys’ Tennis
James Wood at Millbrook, 4:30
Girls’ Tennis
Millbrook at James Wood, 4:30
Tuesday, April 4
Baseball
James Wood at Handley, 6
Millbrook at Sherando, 7
Mingo Bay Classic
In Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Clarke County vs. Newark, 11:30 a.m.
Softball
James Wood at Handley, 6
Sherando at Millbrook, 7
Boys’ Soccer
James Wood at Handley, 4:30
Sherando at Millbrook, 7
Girls’ Soccer
Handley at James Wood, 7
Millbrook at Sherando, 7
Boys’ Tennis
James Wood at Handley, 4:30
Sherando at Millbrook, 4:30
Girls’ Tennis
Handley at James Wood, 4:30
Millbrook at Sherando, 4:30
Wednesday, April 5
Baseball
Mingo Bay Classic
In Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Clarke County vs. Altmar-Parish, 12:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Handley, James Wood, Millbrook at Sherando, 5
Thursday, April 6
Baseball
Millbrook at Handley, 6
James Wood at Sherando, 6
Mingo Bay Classic
In Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Clarke County vs. TBA, TBA
Softball
Millbrook at Handley, 6
James Wood at Sherando, 6
Boys’ Soccer
Millbrook at Handley, 4:30
James Wood at Sherando, 7
Girls’ Soccer
Handley at Millbrook, 7
Sherando at James Wood, 7
Boys’ Tennis
Millbrook at Handley, 4:30
James Wood at Sherando, 4:30
Girls’ Tennis
Handley at Millbrook, 4:30
Sherando at James Wood, 4:30
Friday, April 7
Girls’ Tennis
Sherando at Harrisonburg, 4:30
Shenandoah University schedule
Tuesday, April 4
Baseball
Elizabethtown at SU, 4
Wednesday, April 5
Softball
Eastern Mennonite at SU (DH), 3
Baseball
SU at Washington & Lee, 4
Men's Lacrosse
Lynchburg at SU, 7
Thursday, April 6
Softball
Gettysburg at SU (DH), 3
Friday, April 7
Women's Lacrosse
Lynchburg at SU, 4
Saturday, April 8
Track & Field
SU at The North Invitational (at Bridgewater), 10 a.m.
Baseball
SU at Roanoke (DH), noon
Men's Lacrosse
SU at Guilford, 1
Softball
Lynchburg at SU (DH), 1
Men's Tennis
Virginia Wesleyan at SU, 1
Women's Tennis
Virginia Wesleyan at SU, 1
Sunday, April 9
Men's Tennis
Ferrum at SU, 1
Women's Tennis
Ferrum at SU, 1
