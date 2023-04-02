Area High School Schedule

Monday

Baseball

Broad Run at James Wood, 6

Mingo Bay Classic

In Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Clarke County vs. Palmyra-Macedon, 11:30 a.m.

Boys’ Tennis

James Wood at Millbrook, 4:30

Girls’ Tennis

Millbrook at James Wood, 4:30

Tuesday, April 4

Baseball

James Wood at Handley, 6

Millbrook at Sherando, 7

Mingo Bay Classic

In Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Clarke County vs. Newark, 11:30 a.m.

Softball

James Wood at Handley, 6

Sherando at Millbrook, 7

Boys’ Soccer

James Wood at Handley, 4:30

Sherando at Millbrook, 7

Girls’ Soccer

Handley at James Wood, 7

Millbrook at Sherando, 7

Boys’ Tennis

James Wood at Handley, 4:30

Sherando at Millbrook, 4:30

Girls’ Tennis

Handley at James Wood, 4:30

Millbrook at Sherando, 4:30

Wednesday, April 5

Baseball

Mingo Bay Classic

In Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Clarke County vs. Altmar-Parish, 12:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Handley, James Wood, Millbrook at Sherando, 5

Thursday, April 6

Baseball

Millbrook at Handley, 6

James Wood at Sherando, 6

Mingo Bay Classic

In Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Clarke County vs. TBA, TBA

Softball

Millbrook at Handley, 6

James Wood at Sherando, 6

Boys’ Soccer

Millbrook at Handley, 4:30

James Wood at Sherando, 7

Girls’ Soccer

Handley at Millbrook, 7

Sherando at James Wood, 7

Boys’ Tennis

Millbrook at Handley, 4:30

James Wood at Sherando, 4:30

Girls’ Tennis

Handley at Millbrook, 4:30

Sherando at James Wood, 4:30

Friday, April 7

Girls’ Tennis

Sherando at Harrisonburg, 4:30

Shenandoah University schedule

Tuesday, April 4

Baseball

Elizabethtown at SU, 4

Wednesday, April 5

Softball

Eastern Mennonite at SU (DH), 3 

Baseball

SU at Washington & Lee, 4

Men's Lacrosse

Lynchburg at SU, 7

Thursday, April 6

Softball

Gettysburg at SU (DH), 3

Friday, April 7

Women's Lacrosse

Lynchburg at SU, 4

Saturday, April 8

Track & Field

SU at The North Invitational (at Bridgewater), 10 a.m.

Baseball 

SU at Roanoke (DH), noon

Men's Lacrosse

SU at Guilford, 1

Softball

Lynchburg at SU (DH), 1

Men's Tennis

Virginia Wesleyan at SU, 1

Women's Tennis

Virginia Wesleyan at SU, 1

Sunday, April 9

Men's Tennis

Ferrum at SU, 1

Women's Tennis

Ferrum at SU, 1 

 

 

