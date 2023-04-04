WINCHESTER — This is not a city known for its Hollywood connections, yet local middle and high school students got to work with film industry insiders Saturday at the Young Screenwriters’ Conference at Shenandoah University.
The conference was organized by Project Write, a nonprofit organization that offers writing workshops for young people. Students chose from several workshops offered at the conference based on their interests, including virtual reality, documentary films, esports, and script writing.
“How would you write an empathetic villain?” participant Abigail Zuhars asked in a workshop focused on collaborating with a team of writers.
“For me, it’s about making sure they have a point of view,” said actor, writer and director Blayne Weaver, who was instructing the workshop with SU film student Colette Girouard.
“Why is he a bad guy?” Weaver asked. “Was he mistreated?”
The keynote speaker for the conference was Winchester native Christopher C. Rogers, writer of the popular shows “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Papergirls.” A 2001 Handley High School graduate, Rogers spoke to a small group of English and creative writing students at the high school on Friday, and then to participants at the screenwriters’ conference on Saturday.
Rogers told the students that although he had lots of friends and was involved in many activities as a high school student, writing was always his preferred form of expression.
“I always felt more able to express myself in written form than by speaking out loud,” he said.
He found inspiration as a runner, which gave him time alone, and also by reading the works of writers he admired such as Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac.
“With each thing I read that really resonated with me, I was developing my own taste,” Rogers said.
He encouraged students to immerse themselves in ideas that interest them and to write regularly without concern about anyone reading it. Writing for yourself, he said, allows you to move past the fear of writing poorly.
“If you don’t show anyone, you’re free to write anything,” he said.
Rogers moved to Los Angeles in his 20s, took a course in screenwriting, and began working on what would eventually become the AMC series “Halt and Catch Fire.” He told students at the conference Saturday that he is currently working on an adaptation of a Kurt Vonnegut story.
About 60 middle and high school students attended the conference, which was partly funded by grants from the Marion Park Lewis Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Nora Roberts Foundation. It was held in collaboration with the Alamo Drafthouse Emerging Filmmakers’ Festival.
For more information about Project Write and its upcoming workshops for students, visit projectwrite.org.
