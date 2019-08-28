WINCHESTER — Three Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative line workers will travel to Bolivia next month to help bring electricity to a rural area for the first time.
Oruro, located in a semi-arid region in southwestern Bolivia, has towns without electric utilities, SVEC spokesman Preston Knight said on Tuesday.
On Sept. 4, SVEC linemen Mike Alexander, Roger Pace and JT Jacobs will leave for Oruro to help electrify “a handful of communities” as part of “United We Light: Project Bolivia,” Knight said.
Alexander is a lead lineman in SVEC’s Winchester District. Pace is a lineman first class in the cooperative’s Shenandoah District. Jacobs is a lineman second class in the Augusta District.
“Can you imagine living without electricity and then getting it?” Alexander said on Tuesday. “It’s something we take for granted.”
He and the other line workers have been preparing for months to lay 11 miles of line to serve five towns. They will be assisted by Bolivian crews. A lighting ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 19.
Alexander said he volunteered for the project, in part, because it’s an opportunity to experience a different country and culture. He hopes to see smiles on people’s faces when the lights go on for the first time. “That’s probably going to be the best part of it,” he said.
The Bolivia project is the first overseas electrification effort by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. It’s being done in coordination with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s international division, which arranges for volunteer teams to bring power to parts of the world that lack electricity. Fifteen line workers from eight electric cooperatives in Maryland and Virginia, including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, are participating.
Knight said the project’s estimated cost is $150,000, half of which will be funded by the Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC), a nonprofit finance cooperative owned by America’s electric cooperative network. In-kind contributions worth several thousand dollars will also help offset costs.
“...this trip is the perfect embodiment of the co-op principle of concern for community,’” Knight said. “Community is not restricted to the [Shenandoah] Valley, in our case, and we are excited to help electrify another part of the world.”
SVEC serves eight counties and about 33,500 members in Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties. REC provides electric service to 22 counties, with about 27,500 member-owners in Frederick and Clarke counties.
