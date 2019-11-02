“This (movie) is a gift to our readers.”
— Jason F. Wright, author of “Christmas Jars”
WINCHESTER — Just a quick look into Jason F. Wright’s impressive list of book titles clearly suggests he does not engage in blasphemy. Far from it, in fact.
And yet there is one exception, though it has nothing to do with the Deity, but rather what might be called a violation of the writer’s creed. Wright rather happily admits that, in the case of “Christmas Jars,” his New York Times best-seller of 2005, the upcoming movie is better than the book.
“I know this sounds like blasphemy coming from the writer,” says Wright, a resident of Woodstock, “but I actually might be able to say the movie might be better than the book.”
That is a daring, almost provocative statement, given the enduring popularity of the story of the book’s protagonist, a reporter named Hope Jensen, who, down on her luck one Christmas, finds a jar full of coins at her doorstep. Duly intrigued upon hearing that she was not the only such recipient, the reporter in Hope is determined to learn precisely who is behind the charitable effort.
For many people, the book has changed the way they approach Christmas, and so “Christmas Jars,” complete with a foundation, has spawned a movement. Christmas does not pass without a family, a neighborhood, or an organization — classic example, the Alpha Delta Kappa teacher sorority, which has featured Wright as a speaker as its conventions — dropping a “Christmas Jar” on the porch or doorstep of a needy individual or family.
And now the phenomenon is a movie. All across the nation this coming Monday — and in Winchester, on Tuesday as well — devotees of book and movement will take Wright up on this assertion. For one day only, the “Christmas Jars” movie, long in hope and production, will be shown in 835 theaters across the nation over.
Here in Winchester at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, there will be five screenings of the film on Monday and, reflective of the support the Shenandoah Valley has given the book and the emergent movement, another showing on Tuesday at 7 p.m. As of Friday, tickets were still available for 5:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. showings on Monday and for the solitary screening on Tuesday.
The screenings are merely the focal point of a full evening of “Jars”-related events. Accompanied by two teenaged sons (his two youngest children of four), Wright, 48, will speak before each show on both Monday and Tuesday, sign copies of his books, and be available for interviews. A new Christmas Doll will also be on display.
“We’re really pushing this out,” says Andy Gyurisin, programming and promotions director for the Alamo, which is celebrating its 10th birthday. To which Wright replies, “People know what Alamo is — still a local community theater, and a fun place to see a movie.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Winchester Rescue Mission and the Henry and William Evans Home. WINC 92.5 FM’s Barry Lee will also be on hand promoting the radio station’s Christmas charity, Chain of Checks.
v v v
Jason Wright says he’d be “lying” if he never thought one of his books might go to film.
“Every author, particularly every novelist, dreams of a film adaptation of his craft,” he says.
What he may never have envisioned is a 13-year process before such a dream attains fruition. Wright first met film folk about such a possibility in 2006, the year after “Christmas Jars” was published. The book had already received sterling reviews. Folks were clamoring to buy it; a book signing in Washington, D.C., the handiwork of Alpha Delta Kappa, produced massive lines. Wright still calls it “one of my all-time favorite events.”
So there was reason and precedent for a film adaptation. And, like the book, “Christmas Jars” aficionados were eager for one. Never, for example, would Wright run into Kathy Nerangis, of Nerangis Enterprises, without her asking about the progress on a movie.
But such endeavors often take time, and the right blend of people, before genuine movement toward a product can be witnessed. Not until BYU-TV “decided to get into the picture business,” Wright says, “did things finally come together.” Even then, it took what Wright calls “two geniuses” coming on board two years ago for a true “coming together” to be achieved.
What emerged, he says, is a “perfect marriage.” BYU-TV is no fly-by-night operation; it reaches, Wright says, some 60 million homes. Its imprint is “huge.” Nor is Fathom Events, which is distributing “Christmas Jars” a small-bore outfit. In 2015, it was awarded the distinction “Best Distributor in the Americas.”
v v v
Together, the parties to this “marriage” have produced what Wright calls “not your typical Christmas movie. The opening montage (no spoiler alert) sets the stage.”
In fact, online headlines warn Hallmark and its Christmas brand to “look out.” What sets “Christmas Jars” apart, its author says, is that it possesses “much more depth and more heart” than the standard Christmas movie.
And thus maybe a few more tears. “I actually bawled the first time I saw it,” says the man who wrote the book. “I’ve never cried at another Christmas movie, so if you don’t on Nov. 4, something is wrong . . . Kleenex is not provided, so bring your own.”
Though “Jars” will likely go the TV route, Wright says Monday’s viewers will realize immediately why the movie was initially bound for the silver screen. For starters, the cast, starting with Jeni Ross as Hope, is first-rate, and Ross, a mere 20, is “phenomenal.”
“So try to see the movie in a theater,” Wright says, “because it is a community movement.” And, he advises viewers to stay in their seats as the credits roll as Fathom will offer a “special” after the film emphasizing the vitality of this movement.
v v v
In 2004, even before the book came out, Wright, his wife Kodie (“the captain of all ships,” he calls her), and their family were delivering “Christmas jars” to unsuspecting recipients. They are still doing so, which means they are but one of many.
Asked to what extent the book has exerted a genuine effect on Christmas, Wright produces a staggering number. Last year, after studying the “dollar figures” for the sale of the book over time, he determined that if 5 percent of the folks who read the book joined the movement in earnest, it would amount to upwards of 11 million people.
That’s a lot of pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters, dollar bills — and jars.
For the Wrights, it’s “the highlight of the holiday season.” Most Christmases, they execute the traditional “knock ‘n’ run”; last year, though, Wright said, “we just drove around and handed our jar to a homeless man. He just wept. It was a beautiful moment.”
A classic “Christmas Jar” moment, as Wright says the movie will undoubtedly show.
