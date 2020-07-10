WINCHESTER — With a mixture of looking back at the previous legislative session and looking forward at what could be ahead, area legislators discussed policy issues the business community has been facing during a virtual roundtable discussion Thursday.
Hosted by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber every year to allow a conversation between business owners and legislators, the discussion was held via Zoom this year. State Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, and Dels. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, and Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, participated.
“When we came into 2020, we all thought we had really clear vision. This was going to be a year of clarity for us moving forward, the economy was doing amazing, our unemployment rate was low. Then March came, and things have changed,” Cynthia Schneider, CEO of the regional chamber, said. “We look to our leaders when that happens.”
Vogel took an opportunity to address what she feels is the biggest issue businesses will face in the upcoming months: whether or not schools return to normal.
“There are a lot of business owners and employees who are just absolutely clueless about what they’re going to do in the fall when the expectation was kids were going to be back in school,” Vogel said.
She added that she and other policy makers are working on packages to present during an upcoming session expected to be scheduled for August or September that would work to get students back in school as “regularized and structured as humanly possible.”
Possible packages could include immunity for school systems, additional funding mechanisms to include teacher pay increases and paid leave.
Vogel said not only is it important for employees and business owners to be able to return to the workplace while their children are in school, but she said it’s imperative students continue to be educated inside the classroom.
“It’s really important for Virginia and Virginia’s business community that we do not leave behind a half-generation of young people because they missed out on a year-and-a-half or longer of public education,” she said. “We can’t let public education fail our children. This is not a partisan issue. Everyone’s behind trying to solve the problem.”
Gooditis took the opportunity to tout the passing of legislation that she said she believes will help the business community, which includes adding jobs through the Virginia Clean Economy Act, raising the minimum wage, working to alleviate health care issues, standing behind the Equal Rights Amendment, utilizing taxes from “gray machines” and helped to establish a work share program that allows employees to work reduced hours and take advantage of unemployment benefits.
“I think the philosophy of the new majority was, ‘Let’s really help raise the people who need help being raised up,’” she said. “That’s good for businesses and the economy to help the people at the lowest economic levels with affordable housing, with being paid a livable wage. All those kinds of things are ultimately going to benefit Virginians.”
Gooditis said many of those issues went hand-in-hand.
“We need a bigger middle class, and there’s only one way to do it — pay people a livable wage,” she said.
LaRock used his time to express his displeasure with a number of bills that Gooditis praised.
He said he felt much of the legislation brought up by Democrats, who have the majority in the General Assembly, “sound good,” but he said he doesn’t think they are.
LaRock was adamantly against a bill raising the minimum wage across the state to $12 an hour by 2023, saying it “allows government to insert itself between employers and employees.”
“When you create a regulatory atmosphere that’s more difficult to start up a business, you’re going to have fewer jobs,” he said. “You add COVID to that, and you’ve got a lot of difficulty.”
He said he put a lot of focus on businesses, transportation, government accountability and broadband but many didn’t get pushed through. He added he felt there were “a lot of really good ideas.. but they never made it out of committee.”
Vogel and LaRock said a number of bills open up employers to possible litigation. Vogel added she didn’t want to see Virginia lose its reputation of being a top place to do business.
All agreed there was still work to do to help the business community in the state, including addressing issues with helping small businesses better provide health insurance.
Both Vogel and LaRock said they hope to revisit legislation that was vetoed by Gov. Ralph Northam that would have expanded access to health insurance. Gooditis said believed the problem wouldn’t be solved until health insurance was made available to everyone.
Policy makers are expected to reconvene for a special session in either August or September.
