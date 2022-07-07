WINCHESTER — A man with nearly 50 criminal convictions and probation violations over the past two decades in Winchester and Shenandoah County will spend the next two years in prison following a violent argument with a female acquaintance.
Lamont Alan Ferguson, a 37-year-old Winchester resident with no fixed address, had been scheduled for a jury trial Thursday in Winchester Circuit Court on charges of robbery, assault and battery and unauthorized use of a vehicle, but the trial was called off last week when he pleaded no contest as part of a deal with the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
According to the terms of the agreement that was finalized on June 28, the robbery charge that could have netted Ferguson 20 years in prison was reduced to grand larceny. The other two charges remained the same.
Ferguson was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison, with all but two years of that term suspended. Upon his release, he will be placed on supervised probation for three years and unsupervised probation for an additional year, and will be forbidden from having any contact with the victim.
According to an incident report filed by Winchester Police Officer Christopher Williams, Ferguson got into a physical altercation with a female acquaintance on the evening of Aug. 13 in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard. The report states the woman was attempting to drive away when Ferguson physically attacked her.
“[The victim] said Lamont was chasing her around the car several times and eventually knocked her to the ground,” Williams wrote, noting the woman’s account of the incident was confirmed by a witness. “... [O]nce she was on the ground, Lamont began to punch her, with closed fists, several times in the face.”
During the assault, Ferguson also took the woman’s car key and cell phone, Williams reported. He then ran from the scene.
Ferguson was arrested on Aug. 25 and taken to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. A magistrate at the jail, Nicholas Hager, reported he could not conduct a bond hearing that day because correctional officers determined “the accused had swallowed some substance prior to entering the jail” and had to be transported to Winchester Medical Center to have his stomach pumped.
Another magistrate, Cynthia L. Miller, held the bond hearing the next day at the hospital on Amherst Street where Ferguson was still being monitored.
“The defendant swallowed a bag of alleged drugs and the bag is sitting in his stomach/intestines,” Miller wrote in her report. “After the magistrate announced her decision to hold [Ferguson] without bond, the accused said, ‘I will shove that pen up your a.’”
Even though he has been ordered to serve two years in a state prison, Ferguson may not be transferred from the local jail anytime soon. Miller’s report states he still has to answer to a domestic assault and battery charge in Frederick County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and a felony count of driving without a license in Winchester General District Court.
