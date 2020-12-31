WINCHESTER — No one was hurt in an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 705 N. Loudoun St. early Thursday.
The robbery was called in at 1:08 a.m., according to the Winchester Police Department complaint log. The suspect entered the store carrying a black pistol, demanded money from the clerk and fled on foot, according to a news release from police spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan.
Store surveillance video shows a thin white man, about 6 " tall, wearing a black beanie and mask, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. He appears to be between 20 and 40-years-old.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Detective Jonathan D. Dixon at 540-662-4131. Anonymous tips can be made through the P3 tip app or by calling 540-665-8477. Reference # 20038059.
