WINCHESTER — A city man is accused of stealing a woman’s pistol at gunpoint.
According to police, the robbery occurred in the 500 block of Fremont Street and was reported at 9:27 p.m. on July 30. A woman and her boyfriend said they were in a parked car when they were approached by several men who displayed guns, according to a criminal complaint written by Detective Jesse H. Thurman. The woman said she had a Taurus handgun in her lap, which one of the men took.
The boyfriend told police he recognized one of the men, with whom he had "previous issues," and knew by his street name of "Tay Bob." The woman said she also knew him. The couple were then shown a booking photo of Dyon Jamale Bell and said they were "100% certain" he was the man they know as Tay Bob.
Bell, 25, of the 1000 block of Woodstock Lane, was arrested in the first block of Kent Street about 12:35 a.m. on Friday. He was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in a felony and two counts of brandishing a firearm.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email on Monday that no guns were seized when Bell was arrested. She said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Bell appeared on Monday in Frederick General District Court. His case was continued until 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 2. He was being held without bond at Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Monday night.
Is this criminal idiot related to Edward N. Bell? The Police killer executed in 2009?
Creepy little man child finally woke up at 1:43 PM.
Not to take away from a crime being committed, but why was she sitting on Fremont Street with a gun in her lap?
Because there is more to the story that they aren't telling us. It doesn't fit somebody's narrative.
"when they were approached by several men who displayed guns" I'm sure all those guns were purchased after passing a background check! If the socialist democrats have their way I wonder who will have guns? Hummmm.
I thought the NRA fantasy was for everyone to be armed...
Nice neck tattoo. Looks like he did it himself.[rolleyes]
