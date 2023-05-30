BERRYVILLE — Dealing with the emotional effects of seeing comrades killed in the line of duty inadvertently makes combat soldiers experts on coping with tragedy, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Westbrook believes.
Speaking at Clarke County’s annual Memorial Day service on Sunday, Westbrook said he’s comforted by the biblical passage John 15:13. It reads, “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”
Westbrook had to cope with the loss of 27 fellow soldiers during his fifth deployment to Iraq in 2019 and 2020. One, he recalled, had left combat to become a military police officer, believing it was a safer task. That soldier then was killed while patrolling a street in Baghdad.
Death is an experience that everyone must go through, at one time or another, said Westbrook, a Clarke County resident since 2021.
“Anyone could die or lose someone (close) at any moment,” he said.
There are two ways that a person can look upon losing a close friend or relative, according to Westbrook.
“We can choose to let a memory drag us down or lift us up,” he said, admitting that he chose the former for years.
Then he asked God why he lived while others with whom he fought in combat didn’t, he recalled.
As his Christian faith deepened, Westbrook said, it “enabled me to accept ... I’m not in control” of what happens in the world. Rather, God is.
Through that experience, his views on death and personal loss changed, he said.
Since then, when fellow soldiers have died, Westbrook has reflected on it and written short statements about it, based on the unique people he knew them to be. He’s prepared a list of names and dates that he keeps on his office desk alongside visual reminders of those service members, such as photos. And, he still prays for them regularly.
“It’s been transformative,” said Westbrook, in how he copes with death.
He received a standing ovation from the crowd of several hundred people at the Memorial Day Service in Rose Hill Park.
Since being commissioned as an infantry officer in 2003, Westbrook has received various commendations, including the Airborne Badge, the Expert Infantryman Badge, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Combat Action Badge and the Ranger Tab.
His Army colleague, Col. Brendon Bluestein, called him “one of the most incredible (military) officers I know.”
Bluestein said Westbrook is highly admired not only because of his leadership skills, but also his personal character and demeanor.
Sunday’s service was co-sponsored by VFW Post 9760 and American Legion Post 41.
Its theme, “Fallen But Not Forgotten: A Tribute in Our Anniversary Year,” corresponded with the VFW Post’s 75th anniversary. The post was chartered in February 1948 by 44 veterans of World Wars I and II. Many had ties to 60 armed forces members from Clarke County who lost their lives during the wars, according to post Commander Mike Blumenthal.
American Legion Post 41 marked its 100th anniversary in 2019.
Other highlights of the observance included performances of inspirational and patriotic songs by Clarke County High School’s band and choirs, as well as retired banker John Hudson, who is music director at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church. Jessica Tavenner and Sarah Boudreau performed “Taps.”
The James Wood Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution posted and retired the colors while Kimberly Gregory-Lowe played bagpipes. The Clarke County Honor Guard performed a military salute.
Matthew Bass, the Berryville District member of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, discussed the “Hometown Veteran Heroes” signs recently mounted in downtown Berryville to honor veterans. He oversaw the project locally.
County residents showed tremendous support for veterans, as well as their community, just by attending Sunday’s event, Bass said.
“A community is bound not only by the ties of the past, but also the ties of the present,” he remarked.
Post 41 Commander Tom Vorisek noted that flags have been placed on the graves of about 1,400 deceased veterans in local cemeteries. The flags will be on display through Flag Day on June 14, he said.
