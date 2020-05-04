WINCHESTER — Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Gade hopes to win the Republican nomination to run against Democratic incumbent Mark Warner in Virginia’s U.S. Senate race in November.
Gade, 45, said he views this race as an extension of his 25 years of military service. He enlisted in the Army in 1992, when he was 17. After graduating from the United States Military Academy in 1997, Gade served in Korea and Iraq and was wounded twice in combat. He lost his right leg in combat in Iraq and he was awarded the Legion of Merit, two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star.
After his amputation he declined to be discharged, saying he wanted to “continue to serve.” He earned his doctorate and master’s degree in public administration and policy from the University of Georgia and later taught at West Point. He served in the Bush and Trump administrations and has focused his career on helping veterans get jobs. He retired from the Army in 2017 and is a professor at American University.
Gade said his campaign is being guided by four principles, one of which is limited government.
“We need to get, to the maximum extent possible, government out of people’s lives and let people thrive on their own terms,” Gade said.
The other principles include promoting, whenever possible, free market systems, having a strong national defense and promoting individual liberty.
“We need to get back to a constitutional framework where the federal government is only trying to do what the federal government is authorized to do under the constitution,” Gade said. “Preserving individual rights, getting out of the way of people’s lives as much as possible and pushing the rest of the power and decision making down to states and local governments and what I call the most important unit of government, which is the family.”
If elected, Gade’s first course of action as U.S. senator will be the introduction of the Stop Insider Trading (SIT) Act. The idea behind the act came about after multiple U.S. Senators attempted to profit from privileged information related to COVID-19. Gade has described this as “gross” and “infuriating.”
The SIT Act would require all members of Congress to place their investment portfolio in a blind trust upon taking the oath of office. Gade’s legislation would prohibit members of Congress from using information received from their official duties for personal benefit.
Gade said his military experience allows him to speak with authority on issues of national defense.
“I have bled for my country on a couple of occasions,” Gade said. “And so when I speak about national defense, people will take it seriously.”
Gade said he is “pro-Second Amendment and unabashedly so.” He opposes red flag laws, which enable authorities to temporarily take guns from people they believe are a danger to themselves or others. He also opposes banning assault weapons and suppressors, considering such bans to be ineffective and unconstitutional.
“We do need a couple of significant reforms to our gun laws,” Gade said. “For one, I am for concealed carry reciprocity, which means your Virginia concealed carry permit is good in all 50 states. And every other state’s concealed carry permit is good in our state.”
If elected, he said he would support bills to provide relief to small businesses and taxpayers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the pandemic is “a golden opportunity” for the U.S. to take a look at it’s relationship with China and hopes the U.S. can become less reliant on the country for key commodities such as personal protective equipment.
“In China we are at risk because that is a country that does not have our best interest at heart,” Gade said. “It’s a totalitarian dictatorship. And when Americans rely on a totalitarian dictatorship, we are in grave danger. So we’ve seen that this time. I hope we’ve learned our lessons from it and I will help teach those lessons.”
As far as health care, Gade said there needs to be protection for people with pre-existing conditions when they shift insurance companies from one to another. He also said there is a need for people to be able to sell and buy health insurance across state lines “so that insurance companies aren’t just competing in their own little basket but having to compete against a whole bunch of other insurance companies. So you can help drive down costs.”
Gade currently lives near Mt. Vernon with his wife of 21 years and three children.
The Virginia Republican Primary for United States Senate takes place on June 23. Other candidates seeking the Republican nomination include teacher Alissa Baldwin and Army veteran and intelligence officer Thomas Speciale.
While Gade said that “each one of my Republican opponents is clearly better than Mark Warner” he believes he has the best chance to unite the Republican party and inspire voters.
