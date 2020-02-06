BERRYVILLE — Jay Arnold, recorder for Berryville Town Council, is running for mayor in the May 5 municipal election.
Arnold submitted his candidacy paperwork to the Clarke County Office of Elections. General Registrar Barbara Bosserman on Wednesday certified Arnold’s candidacy, and his name will appear on the ballot.
Arnold, 61, previously ran for mayor in 2016, losing to current Mayor Patricia Dickinson.
Arnold owns Berryville Auto Parts. He was elected recorder in 2006 and has been re-elected to that post every four years since then. His current term expires on June 30, 2022. A recorder is similar to a vice mayor.
He also is chairman of the Town Council’s Personnel, Appointments and Policy Committee.
“I’ve had a lot of people encourage me to run (for mayor again) ... and say they would vote for me,” Arnold said in a phone interview.
As a candidate, “the biggest thing I can offer is experience,” he said. Arnold is the council’s longest-serving current member.
“It’s important to get along with other councilors, working together as a team to get things done,” Arnold said. “I have the ability to work with other councilors.”
As a businessman who works on Main Street, he said he sees what’s going on in the town.
Arnold indicated that he believes it’s time for a change in council leadership.
“It seems like we get bogged down” in handling business, he said. “We keep on going back to our committees,” talking about matters that have been discussed repeatedly.
He declined to say why he thinks this is happening.
But “we need to make decisions on things and then let staff carry the decisions out,” said Arnold. “We have a good staff at the (municipal) office. They do a good job.”
Sometimes the council “tends to get too involved” in the daily business, he added.
In November, seven misdemeanor charges of malfeasance lodged against Arnold were dropped after special prosecutors from the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office determined he had committed no wrongdoing based on evidence they had seen. The charges resulted from a Virginia State Police investigation into Arnold’s business being involved in the maintenance of town-owned vehicles.
The probe apparently was initiated by a citizens group whose members have not publicly identified themselves. Dickinson, who at recent council meetings voiced concerns about Arnold’s business relationship with the town, has denied being part of the group.
Arnold said the investigation did not play any role in his decision to run for mayor. He said he was thinking about doing so before it occurred.
Like most residents, Arnold wants Berryville to remain a small community.
But he said a certain amount of growth is necessary to sustain the local economy and help the town pay for improvements to its infrastructure as costs increase.
Arnold wants Berryville and Clarke County to continue cooperating on economic development efforts.
To provide jobs and tax revenue, “we need clean industry,” he said — companies that don’t pollute the environment.
He added that he would like to see a small, boutique hotel established in downtown Berryville. Currently, there is nowhere for visitors to stay locally, he said, except for the historic Rosemont Manor, which caters largely to wedding parties.
Out-of-towners visit local historical attractions and entertainment venues as well as businesses, such as for job interviews, Arnold said, explaining why having a hotel would be helpful.
Arnold is active with the John H. Enders Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company as well as Berryville Main Street, a nonprofit organization that promotes downtown as a destination.
Nobody else has submitted paperwork to run for mayor, Bosserman said.
Along with the mayor’s seat, the Ward 1 and Ward 3 council seats now held by Donna Marie McDonald and Erecka Gibson, respectively, are up for grabs on May 5. Gibson has been certified as an official candidate whose name will be on the ballot.
March 3 is the deadline for filing for any of the seats.
The town mayor serves a four-year term and receives $300 a month in compensation. The recorder is paid $275 monthly and council members get $250.
