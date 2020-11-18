STEPHENS CITY — A town woman is accused of slicing open her boyfriend’s lip with broken glass and dislocating his shoulder in their home in the 100 block of Hackberry Drive.
Tanya Denise Trammel was arrested on a warrant at her home on Sunday and charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery of a family member over the incident, which was reported at 3:19 a.m. on Aug. 24. Police responded to a domestic assault and found the boyfriend bleeding profusely from his lip, according to a criminal complaint from Deputy Haley J. Miles of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. “I observed his bottom lip to be sliced in half,” Miles wrote.
Miles said the man was hospitalized, and hospital staff reported he also had a dislocated shoulder. Trammel, 41, wasn’t home when police arrived.
The boyfriend said he and Trammel have been together for a year and the attack came during an argument. Miles didn’t say what the argument was about, where the glass came from or how many stitches the boyfriend needed. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, didn’t return a call or email regarding the arrest on Tuesday.
Trammel is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. She was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday.
