WINCHESTER — A city man is accused of bringing a shovel to a knife fight in which four people were arrested at Fairview and National avenues about 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
No one was seriously injured in the melee.
Police said video shows Oluefemi Abiodun Akanbi striking city resident Eric Deion Gilkerson with the shovel. Akanbi, 36, of the 300 block of Fairview Avenue, was charged with assault and battery. The 18-year-old Gilkerson, of the 1000 block of South Loudoun Street, was charged with brandishing a knife and disorderly conduct. The blade more than 12 inches long.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan said in a Tuesday email that the fight began after a man she didn’t name confronted Gilkerson and Winchester resident Trenton Devon Houghton, both 18, about them throwing soda cans at a home in the 300 block of Fairview. She said they pulled out knives during the argument.
Houghton, of the 1000 block of Woodstock Lane, was charged with brandishing a weapon and disorderly conduct. Houghton admitted to police that knives were displayed during the fight, and witnesses said he was carrying one.
Also charged with brandishing a knife was Winchester resident Christine Marie Strickler, 45, of Molden Drive. Behan said she came to the aid of the man who confronted Gilkerson and Houghton. Behan said one knife was recovered at the scene.
