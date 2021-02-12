BERRYVILLE — Police Chief Neal White believes the COVID-19 pandemic significantly contributed to declines in the Berryville Police Department’s workload last year.
The department’s annual report for 2020, provided to Berryville Town Council on Tuesday, reveals the number of people arrested for criminal offenses dropped by 26.5% from the prior year. Police also responded to 26% fewer incidents last year, including 9.6% fewer that necessitated an investigation or a report being filed.
White said he thinks people staying home amid the pandemic resulted in fewer crimes and less mischief to which police were called to respond.
Berryville police arrested 50 people last year, down from 68 in 2019, department statistics show. Multiple charges were lodged against some of the arrestees, White said.
In terms of primary offenses, 17 were arrested for drug violations, along with seven for simple assault, five each for driving under the influence and public intoxication, four for destruction of property, two each for intimidation and shoplifting, and one each for nonviolent family offenses, trespassing and weapons law violations. Another five were arrested on “other” minor undisclosed charges.
There were no arrests for major crimes such as murder, rape or robbery. Yet one rape was reported. An arrest not being made in that case could be due to various factors, said White. Examples include investigators determining the report to be unfounded or there being not enough evidence to make an arrest.
Among the 50 people arrested, 58% were male and 42% were female. Approximately 76% were white and 24% were Black, and 70% were Berryville/Clarke County residents while 30% weren’t.
The number of incidents for which investigations were launched and/or reports were filed dropped from 478 two years ago to 432. Among last year’s incidents, 55 involved mutual aid provided to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and other law-enforcement or emergency services agencies. That was the largest category.
Other large categories included 37 incidents of property destruction, 36 thefts and larcenies (including three shopliftings and one vehicle theft), 33 drug violations, 31 assaults (including one sexual assault), 28 incidents related to people’s mental health, 20 pertaining to found property, 15 traffic accidents and 11 traffic offenses, the report shows.
Although only 15 traffic accidents were investigated or resulted in a report being generated, Berryville police responded to 31 accidents altogether last year. That was down from 55 in 2019, statistics show.
Under state code, reportable crashes are ones involving injuries and/or combined damages of more than $1,500 to the vehicles involved.
Based on police observations, White said, “There definitely were fewer people on the road” as the pandemic persisted in 2020. A lot of workers telecommuted from their homes, and people just didn’t venture out to avoid contact with others, he said.
Among 162 traffic citations issued last year, 56 were for speeding in a 25 mph zone. The report shows that was the largest category.
Another 19 tickets were issued for speeding in 35 mph zones.
Other large categories of traffic citations included 45 for failing to obey highway signs, 12 for having expired inspection stickers, seven for having no driver’s license and six for reckless driving.
White didn’t give a presentation on the annual report, and council members didn’t ask him any questions about it during their meeting Tuesday night. He commented to The Winchester Star immediately following the meeting and during a phone interview Thursday afternoon.
White said the report will be posted soon on the town’s website, berryvilleva.gov, so the public can fully review it.
